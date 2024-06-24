We already know that the successor of nintendo switch is a reality. Unfortunately, the Japanese company has not shared official details about its new hardware, since they still want to focus on their current console for the rest of 2024. However, this could change soon, since a couple of dates have been revealed where we would have more information about the Nintendo Switch 2.

Although Nintendo surely has a large-scale event planned to reveal the successor to the Switch, in the near future there are two events where the company could share more details regarding the hardware. We are talking about two presentations for shareholders, where it is very likely that Shuntaro Furukawa, president of Nintendo, is questioned about the new hardwareand is forced to share a couple of details.

The first of these is the 84th shareholders meeting, which will take place on June 27, so this week we would have more information about it. The second event is the financial results meeting for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, which will take place on August 2, 2024.. In both presentations, shareholders usually want to know more about the company’s future, and that includes the successor to the Switch.

However, don’t expect a reveal, release date, or name. Furukawa knows very well how to respond in these cases, and usually shares small details that do not provide new information, but they are comments that manage to calm shareholders. In related topics, they reveal the source of the Nintendo leaks. Likewise, this would be the Switch 2 interface.

Shareholder meetings are always a good place to get additional information about the future of Nintendo. However, the company cannot be specific during these events, so they are always vague, but provide the necessary information so as not to lose shareholder support.

Via: Nintendo