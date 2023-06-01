During the period from May 3 to 17, the dispersal of deposits will take place corresponding to the welfare pensions of the Elderly and with Disabilities, as well as the programs for the Well-being of Girls and Boys, Children of Working Mothers and Sembrando Vida.

This delivery of resources is part of the May-June bimester and seeks to provide financial support to the beneficiaries.

In total, 13 million 370 thousand 312 supports will be granted, distributed as follows: 11 million 408 thousand 304 will be allocated to the elderly, 1 million 273 thousand 423 to people with disabilities, 239 thousand 051 to girls and boys, children of working mothers, and 449,534 participants in the Sembrando Vida program.

The economic disbursement will be made through direct deposits in the accounts of the Banco del Bienestar or in the banking institutions where the resources are currently received.

The deposit schedule will be determined by the initial letter of the first last name of the beneficiaries, as follows:

a and b Wednesday May 3

C. Thursday May 4

D, E and F Friday May 5

G. Tuesday May 9

H, I, J, K and L Wednesday May 10

m Thursday May 11

N, Ñ, O, P and Q Friday May 12

R. Monday May 15

S, T and U Tuesday May 16

V, W, X, Y and Z Wednesday May 17

It is important to note that the date indicated represents the time when the resources will be available in the accounts, not necessarily the only day they must be withdrawn.

The funds will remain safe until the beneficiary decides to use them.

In addition, it is possible to make payments with the benefits card in establishments such as supermarkets, pharmacies, shops and other businesses that have bank terminals.