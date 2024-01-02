Mexico City faces a humanitarian crisis due to the increase in migrants who choose to stay on their way to the United States. The migratory flow in Mexico to the United States experienced a significant increase in 2023, with estimates indicating that more than 400,000 migrants passed through the country on their route to the United States. Of these, around 6,000 are living homeless in the metropolis.

The situation worsens with the overflow of shelters in Mexico City. Centers such as Casa Tochán and Cafemin are operating with more than double their capacity, reflecting the magnitude of the problem. The adoption of new migratory routes, such as the risky Darien crossing, adds additional pressure to available resources and immigration authorities.

Migrants face persecution and various obstacles to mobility, among them the impossibility of acquiring plane or bus tickets if they lack documents. This situation has led some migrants to resort to dangerous methods, such as boarding La Bestia, a train known for its risks and lethal accidents.

Lack of government attention and collapse of shelters in Mexico City

Organizations that support migrants denounced in a press conference the lack of attention from the government of the Aztec capital. Shelters such as Casa Tochán, Cafemin, the Casa Refugiados Program and the Humano y Libre Foundation are on the brink of collapse, without sufficient capacity to serve the growing number of migrants arriving in the city.

Caravan of thousands of migrants traveling through Mexico towards the border with the United States.

“The shelters in Mexico City are in crisis. In Tochan it has never happened that they sleep outside. In Tochan they have 46 beds, and currently they have 120 people. Cafemin also exceeds their capacities and they are currently housing 460 people,” said representatives. of the shelters. They accused that the government of Mexico City has done nothing to resolve this situation.

They pointed out that the current situation represents a humanitarian crisis that requires immediate measures by the government of Mexico City. The conditions of the shelters and the difficulties faced by migrantsincluding persecution and obstacles to mobility, highlight the urgent need for an effective government response.

The lack of attention capacity, the inability to acquire basic services and the exposure of children and adults to adverse weather conditions are clear signs of a crisis that requires intervention and short-term solutions. The city, together with humanitarian organizations, warn representatives of civil organizations, faces the challenge of addressing the migration crisis in a comprehensive manner to guarantee the safety and well-being of those who have decided to stay on their way to the United States.