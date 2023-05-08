Deputy is in Maldives and published video in Instagram stories; “nobody understands my language here”, he said

On his honeymoon in the Maldives, the federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) published a video on their social networks in which they shouted the name of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), of whom he is a coreligionist and supporter.

In the video, Nikolas says there is no chance that sharks will prevent him from entering the sea in the archipelago. “There could even be a whale here, mate, I don’t care. Nobody understands my language, says the deputy. To test the theory, he shouts: “Bolsonaro!”.

Nikolas Ferreira got married on April 30 to model Lívia Orletti. The ceremony was held on a farm in the interior of Espírito Santo. Among the gifts were the former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro (PL) and her daughter Letícia Firmo. Bolsonaro did not attend, but sent a video to the couple, which was shown during the party.

In the October 2022 elections, Nikolas was the most voted federal deputy country, with 1.49 million votes in Minas Gerais. He is the 3rd most voted deputy in the history of the Chamber, behind only the deputies Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), with 1.84 million votes in 2018, and Enéas Carneirowhich in 2002 received 1.57 million votes.