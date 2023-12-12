BNT: dismantling of the Soviet Army monument has begun in Sofia

In the capital of Bulgaria, Sofia, they began to dismantle the monument to the Soviet army, erected as a sign of victory over Nazism. Bulgarian National Television (BNT) noted that workers cut off the tallest part of the sculpture group – the hand of a soldier holding a PPSh submachine gun.

It was reported that the bronze sculptures would be handed over for restoration. The authorities explained that large corrosion cracks up to five centimeters deep had formed in the monument. Moisture had been seeping through the concrete base of the figures for decades.

Related materials:

Previously, Sofia promised that after restoration the bronze figures would be included in the exhibition of the Museum of Socialist Art.

Russia called the dismantling of the monument barbaric

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, pointed out that this sculptural composition has long become a hostage to local political games and the personal ambitions of individual representatives of the Bulgarian establishment. The diplomat noted that Sofia “without any shyness” ignored Moscow’s persistent proposals for consultations on the future fate of the monument.

“We consider the destruction of the monument to our common, I emphasize, past as another hostile step by official Sofia, aggravating the already stalemate on the bilateral track,” Zakharova said. “The barbaric actions taken by the Bulgarian side have no justification or forgiveness.”

Bulgaria is once again, as has happened more than once, choosing the wrong side of history Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

According to her, Bulgaria has turned towards the rehabilitation of Nazism in the context of the galloping growth of neo-Nazi sentiments in Europe.

Soviet monuments have repeatedly become the target of vandalism

The Soviet Army Memorial has repeatedly become the target of vandalism. In 2011, anonymous artists painted the figures of the warriors, depicting from the sculptures Superman, Santa Claus, Captain America, Robin and the Joker, as well as Ronald McDonald. Unknown in 2012 put it on on the heads of the soldiers are multi-colored balaclavas in support of the Russian group Pussy Riot. In 2013, on the anniversary of the suppression of the Prague Spring, the monument was painted pink and the words “Bulgaria asks for forgiveness” were written on it.

In March in Varna, vandals desecrated a pre-revolutionary monument to Russian diplomat Nikolai Ignatiev, who signed the San Stefano Peace Treaty. This document freed Bulgaria from Ottoman slavery and returned the country to the political map of the world after 500 years. Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova noted that “expressing civic position through war with monuments is the lot of the weak.”

In 2022 and 2020, in the Bulgarian city of Dobrich, vandals defaced a memorial to Soviet soldiers. In particular, the hooligans wrote “death to the occupiers.” The inscriptions “death of the USSR” and “death to communism” also appeared on the stele.

In 2017, unknown persons desecrated the monument to the Soviet liberator “Alyosha” in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. The attackers painted several swastikas and the number 88 on the monument with red paint, and also left a number of various offensive inscriptions. In the post-Soviet era, local authorities repeatedly called for the monument to be demolished, but in 1996 the Bulgarian Supreme Court ruled that the complex was a World War II monument and could not be destroyed.