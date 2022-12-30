Brazil was preparing to win the first World Cup in its history, after the return of the World Cup competitions with the end of World War II, which caused the competition to stop for 12 years, but the joy turned into a nightmare in the end.

The famous Maracana stadium, which was built specifically for the 1950 World Cup, was able to attend 200,000 fans before reducing the capacity by adding seats in the stands.

The entire Brazilian people were in front of the screens and around the stadium waiting to celebrate the golden title, but all of them participated in something like a funeral, wailing, screaming, fainting, and some deaths announced by hospitals in Brazil, as if the country had been bombed in the World War, after losing the final 2-1.

July 16 was called “Maracanazo” or “Black Day” that Brazil will not forget, even after winning the World Cup 5 times after that, the memory of the 1950 World Cup final is still sad.

Pele promise

• In light of the sad atmosphere resembling defeat in war, Joao Ramos do Nascimento returned to his house, weeping, to collide with his young son, who had not yet completed ten years of age, to console him, and to tell him, Do not be sad, father, I will bring you this cup at home, it was That kid is Pele.

• Edson Arantes do Nascimento, who later gained the nickname “Pele”, used to play football like his father, but his talent caught everyone’s attention and gave him great confidence with which he made a promise to his father on the worst night in Brazilian history.

• Pele’s career took off like an arrow, dozens of goals, then hundreds of goals, from the junior stage to the escalation to the first team, and joining the Brazilian national team in the 1958 World Cup. Will he fulfill his promise to his father and erase that black night that Brazil lived through?

• Pele started the World Cup with an injury to participate gradually, until he expressed himself at the beginning of the playoff stage to score against Wales, then explodes against France and scores a “hat-trick” in the semi-final against France and gives his country a 5-2 victory.

• Now is the final date, the moment has come to implement Pele’s promise to his father, the final against the hosts. If Brazil wins, Sweden will drink from the same “Maracanazo” cup, but well, let’s drink. Pele scored two goals and his country won 5-2.

• When Pele touched the World Cup, he cried hard, because he remembered the promise he made to his father on the disastrous night of Brazil, a promise that his father did not take seriously and thought it was just consolation from a child who wanted to lessen the impact of grief on him, but Pele was well aware of what he said.