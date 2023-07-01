On the wings of music: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 1

Tonight, Saturday 1 July 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, Sulle Ali della Musica, a film written and directed by Maria Peters, is set between the 20s and 30s of the twentieth century and tells the extraordinary true story of Antonia Brico , a Dutch-born woman with an unshakeable dream of becoming a conductor. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Antonia Brico is a woman with an unshakable dream: to become an orchestra director. Despite the skepticism she meets in that almost exclusively male environment and the difficulties imposed by the social norms of the time, Antonia defies the odds and manages to obtain a revolutionary result, becoming the first woman to conduct a large symphony orchestra. The film begins in New York in 1926, where Antonia Brico lives, a young woman of 24 who emigrated to the United States with her parents as a child. For Antonia there is only music. She tirelessly practices on the old piano that her father, a garbage man, found on the street. She longs to pursue her passion by becoming a conductor but her ambitions are viewed with disbelief and indifference by those around her. Even her piano teacher advises her not to take the entrance exam to the conservatory. Undeterred and with little to lose, Antonia decides to return to her homeland and seeks the help of the famous conductor Willem Mengelberg.

Despite Mengelberg’s initial hesitation, the maestro must surrender to Antonia’s determination, in whom he sees great potential but instead of mentoring her personally, he sends her to Berlin, where he is convinced that there is a more environment for the young woman. favorable. In Germany, Antonio spent the next two years studying rigorously at the State Academy of Music, honing his skills and deepening his knowledge. Antonia’s perseverance and talent culminate in a historic milestone…

On the wings of music: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of On the Wings of Music, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Christanne de Bruijn: Antonia Brico

Benjamin WainwrightFrank Thomsen

Scott Turner SchofieldRobin Jones

Seumas F. Sargent: Mark Goldsmith

Annet Malherbe: Antonia’s mother

Raymond Thiry: Antonia’s father

Gijs Scholten van Aschat: Willem Mengelberg

Richard Sammel as Karl Muck

Sian Thomas: Mrs. Thomsen

Tim AhernMr. Thomsen

Sara VisserEmma

James Sobol Kelly: Director Barnes

Anja Antonowicz: Mrs Goldsmith

Streaming and TV

Where to see On the Wings of Music on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 1 July 2023 – at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from pc, tablet and smartphone thanks to the internet connection.