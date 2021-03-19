Finally, on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. came Delfina Pignatiello’s fetish test in the South American swimming race: the 1,500 women. The sports week of the swimmer from San Isidro had started on Tuesday and the emotional memory played in her favor because she did in the same pool where he had shone at the 2018 Youth Olympics. Delfina was a hundredth faster than the Chilean Kristel Kobrich and he hung the gold medal in the 800 meters.

“The race does not end until one touches the wall. And the touch was defined very close. I started very solid, up to 600 meters, and then I saw that it was getting closer and I did the whole end with the aim of winning. In this type of tournaments it is important to get the most medals as a team and I wanted to do my best and I looked for that. This is how that dramatic half-ending was given to the first day. Defined by one hundredth of a race of 800 … If you tell me it was 50, well but just 800 … But that’s the way it is, “he analyzed in TyC Sports.

But on Thursday Delfi did not end entirely happy because she couldn’t get to the top of the podium as she expected: “I didn’t feel that it was the best I could have done. I felt a little tired: having been running all day wears a lot. I didn’t come unloaded for the tournament either, so I felt it, just today. But these are the rules of the game: one day you win and one day you lose. You lose more than you win. And, if it didn’t happen today, one day I will give my best I am still enjoying the tournament and being able to see the youngest making their debuts and being able to pass on a bit of the little experience I have as adults and continue learning from the older ones “.

On the other hand, her namesake, Delfina Dini, was satisfied with the bronze, despite having come behind Pignatiello: “I had expectations for this tournament. In the 2018 South American I had been fourth, just after the touch and I had stayed with the fight. It’s good to have had the revenge of finishing third.

Beyond the result, the test was a good measure for Tokyo, where Pignatiello and also the 1500 women will debut. “All this litter of swimmers we are going to have the possibility to swim 1,500 like men, who are going to be able to swim 800, so we are all given that possibility, not to make separations, it is very good. It will be a challenge and surely new names will appear, rivals will join the competition and the level will rise. That is the challenge and the adrenaline that motivates us to train, “he explained.