On the way to the morgue, an old man ‘revives’ before the astonished look of doctors

In the midst of the raw wave of covid that is hitting China, an unusual event was experienced: a nursing home patient who had been declared dead began to move inside the body bag who took him to the morgue.

In a video that has gone viral on the Internet, it is seen when the medical assistants of the mortuary float begin to scream “its alive!” while they open the zipper of the yellow bag where they transported him.

To read: Lady Noriega’s boyfriend ended up dead due to ‘situation with Pablo Escobar’

Both the home for the elderly and theThe authorities have apologized for the fact, a situation that has generated deep indignation throughout China.

Shanghai, the very important port and business center of that country is now in the fifth week of a strong local closure carried out by the Chinese health authorities, following the order of President Xi Jinping: zero covid.

Do not forget: Carla Giraldo returns to MasterChef Celebrity to “get them all out”

This is the video everyone’s talking about today, showing how a Shanghai nursing home resident is taken away to the morgue in a body bag. At around 38 sec in the video, the staff member backs away and says: “He’s alive. He’s alive, I saw it. Don’t cover him anymore.” pic.twitter.com/Y3HzRRpxUl — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) May 2, 2022

Under that measure, closures and harsh quarantines have been developed in which citizens have only been able to obey before the advanced forces of order and toilets that even put welding on the doors of buildings to prevent people from going out into the street.

In context: Parents kicked their daughter out of the house for opening Onlyfans and she became a millionaire

​

Local authorities stated that the patient, who is not known whether or not he is vaccinated or infected with covid, is already stabilized and recovering. That has been the focus of the greatest infections in China: 60% of those over 62 years of age are vaccinated and only 15% of those over 80 years of age have accessed the covid-19 vaccine.