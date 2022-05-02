On the way to the morgue, an old man ‘revives’ before the astonished look of doctors

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
He revived the patient on the way to the morgue.
@manyapan on Twitter
He revived the patient while on the way to the morgue.
The older adult began to move inside the body bag towards the morgue in Shanghai.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 02, 2022, 09:16 AM
In the midst of the raw wave of covid that is hitting China, an unusual event was experienced: a nursing home patient who had been declared dead began to move inside the body bag who took him to the morgue.
In a video that has gone viral on the Internet, it is seen when the medical assistants of the mortuary float begin to scream “its alive!” while they open the zipper of the yellow bag where they transported him.
To read: Lady Noriega’s boyfriend ended up dead due to ‘situation with Pablo Escobar’
Both the home for the elderly and theThe authorities have apologized for the fact, a situation that has generated deep indignation throughout China.
Shanghai, the very important port and business center of that country is now in the fifth week of a strong local closure carried out by the Chinese health authorities, following the order of President Xi Jinping: zero covid.
Do not forget: Carla Giraldo returns to MasterChef Celebrity to “get them all out”
This is the video everyone’s talking about today, showing how a Shanghai nursing home resident is taken away to the morgue in a body bag. At around 38 sec in the video, the staff member backs away and says: “He’s alive. He’s alive, I saw it. Don’t cover him anymore.” pic.twitter.com/Y3HzRRpxUl
— Manya Koetse (@manyapan) May 2, 2022
Under that measure, closures and harsh quarantines have been developed in which citizens have only been able to obey before the advanced forces of order and toilets that even put welding on the doors of buildings to prevent people from going out into the street.
In context: Parents kicked their daughter out of the house for opening Onlyfans and she became a millionaire
Local authorities stated that the patient, who is not known whether or not he is vaccinated or infected with covid, is already stabilized and recovering. That has been the focus of the greatest infections in China: 60% of those over 62 years of age are vaccinated and only 15% of those over 80 years of age have accessed the covid-19 vaccine.
May 02, 2022, 09:16 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#morgue #man #revives #astonished #doctors
Leave a Reply