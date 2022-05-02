Monday, May 2, 2022
On the way to the morgue, an old man ‘revives’ before the astonished look of doctors

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 2, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Old man in funeral car that revives

He revived the patient on the way to the morgue.

Photo:

@manyapan on Twitter

He revived the patient while on the way to the morgue.

The older adult began to move inside the body bag towards the morgue in Shanghai.

In the midst of the raw wave of covid that is hitting China, an unusual event was experienced: a nursing home patient who had been declared dead began to move inside the body bag who took him to the morgue.

In a video that has gone viral on the Internet, it is seen when the medical assistants of the mortuary float begin to scream “its alive!” while they open the zipper of the yellow bag where they transported him.

Both the home for the elderly and theThe authorities have apologized for the fact, a situation that has generated deep indignation throughout China.

Shanghai, the very important port and business center of that country is now in the fifth week of a strong local closure carried out by the Chinese health authorities, following the order of President Xi Jinping: zero covid.

Under that measure, closures and harsh quarantines have been developed in which citizens have only been able to obey before the advanced forces of order and toilets that even put welding on the doors of buildings to prevent people from going out into the street.

Local authorities stated that the patient, who is not known whether or not he is vaccinated or infected with covid, is already stabilized and recovering. That has been the focus of the greatest infections in China: 60% of those over 62 years of age are vaccinated and only 15% of those over 80 years of age have accessed the covid-19 vaccine.

