We remember when we were young. We used to hear the story of this strong, heroic man, “the acrobat.” Sometimes we called him, as we hear from the news, “Samson the Arabs.” Sometimes, “Samson the Mighty.” His name was synonymous with young boys claiming strength, courage, and heroism. “By God, I don’t care about you if you were Samson” or “Who remembers your life as Samson” and other sayings, and we remember later when we had the opportunity to watch his games and performances in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi and other Emirates, how much we enjoyed that personal presence, and when we grew up a little we used to follow and follow His news was through the Arab newspapers, his pictures were covers of Lebanese and Egyptian magazines and his performances were covered in the Arab newspapers, and wherever he was in Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Palestine, Syria, Iraq, Libya and others, and his meetings with politicians, statesmen, presidents and ministers on the pages of newspapers and in the news, he had a reputation such as Any great artist, who has admirers everywhere, and from different countries, ages, and social statuses, performed strength-testing performances such as breaking rocks on his stomach and back, passing cars on his hand and foot, dragging cars with his hair, carrying weights with his teeth, sleeping on glass, and other things of miraculous strength. Like raising a donkey with its teeth.

We remember that giant man with his long hair and thick beard, and his dress that resembles tiger skin, belts and leather wraps around the waist and on the wrists of the hands. King Hussein bin Talal called him “Samson the Arabs” and President “Jamal Abdel Nasser” called him “Samson the Mighty”, but he He rejected the word mighty, and was familiar with his title, which spread and spread “Samson of the Arabs.”

And we remember at that time that we were happy that this man was from the Emirates, as he served the Emirates in the media, when no one heard about the Emirates except through news bulletins in the fifties, sixties and seventies, when we did not have neither a Ministry of Information nor communications equipment such as newspapers, radio and television, it was «posters » His picture was written on it “Dubai World Champion”, and it was full of Cairo theaters, sports club stadiums, the Roman amphitheater in Amman, and other Arab cities in their schools, stadiums and cinemas.

And when he returned for the first time from his Arab tours, which lasted for months, at his own expense, and the proceeds he earned from his concert performances, the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed ordered him to receive a hero’s welcome, and he ordered that the title “Samson al-Arab” be added to his name, which is a title he has always been proud of. This title is found today in his passport, his identity card, and the passports and identities of his children and grandchildren, to whom he inherited some of his talent, trained them, and taught them the arts and secrets of the craft.

All of these things were pouring down on my head and my heart with awe, as I walked towards the road to the house of “Samson the Arabs”, whose news was cut off only rarely, and we were overwhelmed by years of development, social upheaval, renaissance, and acceleration in everything, until we almost forgot the benefactors and those who made something beautiful and different in our lives In the past, those who left an imprint at a time of want, need, and burning thirst, sacrificing everything in order to raise the reputation of a country that is barely heard of, and today we are almost forgetting them in our haste, our naps and inattention, or they slipped silently amid all this noise that no longer concerned them, contenting themselves with that luminous past.

For a time, I thought that “Samson the Arabs” had left us in light of all this absence, lack of remembrance, and ingratitude, so I said to search.. and to dig, perhaps there is a thin thread like silk that can lead me to him or to inherit him, and I almost did not believe that the man was still alive Until a kiss was imprinted on his head, and he said, “I am Ali bin Hassan,” my son, and people know me as “Samson al-Arab.” A sincere tear fell out of joy for him alive… and tomorrow we will continue.