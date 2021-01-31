The week before the Australian Open, which will kick off on Monday, February 8, will have many Argentines in action on the different fields of the Melbourne Park, where two ATP 250s and the ATP Cup will be played in preparation for the first Grand Slam of the year. The first to take to the field will be Federico Coria, who will debut on the Argentine night this Sunday, around 11:30 p.m. (1:30 p.m. on Australian Monday) at the Murray River Open.

The Rosario, 91st in the world ranking, will be the only one to have action on the opening day in the men’s circuit events and will face the Romanian Radu Albot, 85 °, a rival he has never faced before. If he advances to the second round, he will collide with the American Taylor fritz, 30th in the world and sixth favorite of the contest.

In that same tournament will play Juan Ignacio Londero, 81st in the ranking, one of the two Argentines -the other was Guido Pella- who had to serve an absolute quarantine in the last two weeks, without leaving his room not even to train, after arriving in Australia on one of the flights that tested positive for coronavirus.

The Cordovan will collide in the initial wheel with the Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin, 89th, in which it will be the first duel between the two. Swiss Stan Wawrinka, 18th in the world and top seed, awaits the winner of that duel in the next instance.

The other ATP 250 to be held in Melbourne will be the Great Ocean Road Open. It is worth remembering that all the ATP and WTA tournaments of the ocean tour were baptized with the names of Australian regions devastated last year by the forest fires that devastated the country. Federico Delbonis will play in that contest.

The Azulean, 77th, will make his debut against the Bosnian Damir Dzumhur, a rival located much lower than him in the ranking (120 °), but when he is plugged in, he plays at a high level. If he wins, in the second round he could collide with the Canadian Vasek Pospisil, 15th seed, or the Brazilian Thiago Monteiro. And in the round of 16, he could meet Belgian David Goffin, first seed.

As in 2020, Pella and Schwartzman will be the two Argentine singles in the ATP Cup. Photo William West / AFP

The blue and white action of the week will be completed with the presentation of the Argentine team, led by Diego Schwartzman, in the second edition of the ATP Cup, the tournament by countries that will start on Tuesday.

He Small, number nine in the world, will be the first singlist and captain. He will be accompanied by Pella, 44th, and doubles players Horacio Zeballos, third in the world ranking of couples, and Maximum González.

Argentina will play group D and debut on Tuesday against Russia in the stadium John Cain Arena from Melbourne Park. First Pella will collide with Andrey Rublev, eighth, from 3.30 in Argentina. Then Schwartzman, number nine in the world. He will play Daniil Medvedev, fourth and champion at the end of last season at the London Masters. And the series will close the duel of doubles.

On February 4 he will face Japan, with the same schedules. Pella will be measured with Yoshihito nishioka, 57th in the ranking; Schwartzman will collide with Kei nishikori, 41st and another who, like the Bahiense, had to comply with the absolute quarantine. And finally, the doubles.

The winners of each of the four groups will advance to the semifinals of the competition. Argentina fell last year in the quarterfinals just to Russia, after finishing first in their group, which they shared with Croatia, Poland and Austria.

The three competitions will serve as preparation for the Australian Open, which due to the restrictions imposed by the Australian government to prevent coronavirus infections will be played almost a month after its traditional date and will start on Monday, February 8. All will be played at the Melbourne Park facilities, with a reduced number of spectators.

