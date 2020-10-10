Note for the assault: do not use the wrong mask before starting the fight. (CECILIA BERDER / FRANCEINFO / RADIO FRANCE)

This week, Cécilia Berder suggests a change of air by talking about her fencing mask and forgetting, for a chronicle, the health situation.

When I take the road to training, there is little chance that I will forget this one, mask. On the technical side, a fencing mask weighs on average a little less than 2kg. It is quite light, but good necks are necessary to carry it throughout a day of competition. This protection is called a mask and not a fencing helmet, because the back of our head is not protected.

When beginners don a mask for the first time, the same reactions ring out: “it’s going to be hot down there” or “I can’t see anything through the grid”. But after a few minutes, everyone adapts very well to this little bubble.

I say bubble because a mask is a bit like our cabin. It’s very personal. We are not going to borrow that of our neighbor. Over time, this protection adapts perfectly to our morphology. In this bubble, we sweat a lot. Sometimes we laugh there. Sometimes we cry there. We grit our teeth often when the tension mounts or when a blow is a little too deep. Behind these meshes, we spy at every moment the attitude of the opponent, and above all, we look for the best trick to fake it.

About ten years ago, a plexiglass visor replaced the famous wire mesh in order to be more telegenic. At the end of 2013, plexiglass was finally banned because it was considered more fragile than steel. Another disadvantage or advantage, everyone to see, this window made it possible to detect absolutely all the opposing facial expressions. With the game of intoxication, the winks a little “roomers” or opposing tears, there was sometimes something to distract from.

Today, the mask has become a communication tool for the French fencing federation. In this period of Covid-19, she invites us to change our mask and put on that of the fencer, the time of an assault … and I can only attest, this change of protection is good for head and body!

Read also