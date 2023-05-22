the case xThey were squeezed hard in their breasts. Out of the blue, while they were walking on the street in the center of Rotterdam. In a matter of seconds, six women’s lives changed forever.

It is October 2022. Junlin, 22, cycles through the center of Rotterdam in broad daylight, attacking women who are just walking around or on their way to a dinner date with a friend. Why?

The man from China cannot explain it well. It is clear, however, that he did not take his medication against psychosis during that period. He hears voices in his head. Five of his six victims report him. It becomes clear that their lives have changed after the incident. One victim contracted PTSD, another broke off her studies because the subject she was taking reminded her of the assault.

Reporter Adrianne de Koning van AD Rotterdams Dagblad was present at the case. A complicated case, in which both the judge and suspect Junlin’s lawyer wonder whether he will get everything he is asked to do. And what should they do with the man who has no permanent place of residence or residence in the Netherlands? See also Russian businessman who criticized war in Ukraine found dead in India





