fmorning down by the river. It’s an uninviting morning. Remains of snow on the shore, temperatures around freezing point and hardly a soul far and wide. After all, the sun comes out, although it does not warm, but pleases the photographer. The plan: stand-up paddling when everyone else isn’t, finding out if this sport can be fun outside of the summer months. We have the Women’s Allstar Suit dry suit from the manufacturer Starboard in our luggage, which is in the middle price segment of the models on offer.

Similar to outdoor clothing, stand-up paddling has high demands on windproof and waterproof and at the same time breathable functional material. As if that were not enough, the suit must also allow sufficient freedom of movement for paddling movements on the water. Starboard uses a three-layer stretch material. The inner layer is made of polyester, the middle layer is made of polyurethane, allowing sweat to escape but no moisture penetrating the inside, the outer layer made of polyamide is water-repellent so that no evaporation cold can occur. This construction keeps the suit dry both inside and out.

It should be comfortable and flexible

Thanks to this principle, the clothing underneath the suit can be adjusted to the outside temperature with several layers. The stretch material on the upper body is designed to stretch so that the paddler can stretch his arms upwards unhindered. The selection of ten different fits for both women and men makes it clear how much value Starboard places on wearing comfort. That’s the theory.









picture series



On the water in winter

:



Paddling when no one is paddling



With long trousers and a long-sleeved shirt we get into the suit. The feet squeeze through latex cuffs, with the hands helping a lot. The bonds are now tightly enclosed. After our hands have squeezed through the tightness of the cuffs on the sleeves, we pull the waterproof zipper shut and close the neoprene collar at the neck. The suit fabric falls over ankle and arm cuffs and covers the tight latex cuffs. There is a waterproof inner pocket and another non-waterproof one. Two Velcro fasteners at the waist ensure a body-hugging impression. Sleeves and trouser legs can also be varied with Velcro fasteners. An additional detail are reflective parts on the arms and legs, so that the paddler can be seen on the board at dusk or in the morning fog.







It stays dry and warm under the suit

Put on water shoes to protect your feet and off you go. As soon as a wave hits the board, your feet are wet and cold, but it stays dry and warm under the suit. Honestly, we feel a little strange, a little dressed up as a clown. The material rustles a bit, and yet it feels comfortable. On the board, the clown is immediately forgotten. We don’t feel the robe, it’s light and present, but doesn’t get in the way when we move.

So we spend quite a while on the river. Sometimes we paddle at a leisurely pace, sometimes with a sporty effort, and once we dismounted involuntarily. In the long run, our arm cuffs get a little tight, and for a while the imprints bear witness to the fact that we haven’t spent the last few hours idly on the couch. According to the manufacturer, such details can be tailored individually. Luckily, the neoprene collar on the neck doesn’t chafe. We know this differently from wetsuits that swimmers use to train in open water. We used to lubricate our necks before we plunged into the waves.

Our tour surprised us: the wintry scenery and the tranquility on the water give different impressions than the usual atmosphere of stand-up paddling. This has a different quality. Admittedly, we had to bring ourselves to go out in this weather. But thanks to the dry suit we didn’t freeze and were able to enjoy the time on the water. But this pleasure has its price. Our model is available for 600 euros.