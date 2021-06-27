What was predictable happened. Just days after it was reported that the Electricity Service Regulatory Entity (ENRE) announced that it gave its go-ahead for the Vila-Manzano-Filiberti group to take over the electricity distributor Edenor, one of those entrepreneurs, Daniel Vila, He demanded an increase in the rates for the electric power service. Vila pointed out that the 9% announced as the only increase for the year is not enough, and “this has to do with inflation in the country. The increase is a logical process, from here to the end of the year there will surely be a new increase, because with this inflation it is illogical 9%, it is not sustainable that it is the only increase in the yearor.

Vila acknowledged that he does not know what percentage the increase will be – which he takes for granted – or when it should be announced, if before or after the selections. “We do not know, the State decides. It remains to be seen if the increase depends on negotiation with the IMFWhat increase does the country propose and what increase do they accept? I say this about the IMF because the IMF is trying to make Argentina lower the subsidys. And today the rate is subsidized by the state, not for distributors but for users, “he told AM 750 radio.

Vila appealed to arguments heard a thousand times by experts in the energy sector Critics of the Government’s energy and tariff policy. “The rate has to do not only with how much the user pays, but also with the need for increases that the company has to maintain the provision of the service. distribution is a very complex issue because it requires large investments. To the extent that the rate is out of phase with reality, it is difficult to maintain the working capital so that the system works well and is efficient “

But Vila was not satisfied with talking about Edenor and the rates. He also spoke of the critical economic situation And, despite his closeness to the Government, or part of it, and that he will have to deal with a regulator in the case of Edenor, he also gave a crude description of what, in his opinion, is happening in the Argentine economy .

“Argentina faces a delicate debt situation, I have an optimistic view of the government’s management in relation to debt and the Paris Club was positive. It is a step towards the renegotiation of all the debt with the IMF and I hope that before the end of the year that will have a positive path “.

But at the same time he pointed out: “It is a difficult moment. the debt prevents access to new credit. we have to make do with ours because there is no credit. “

“Argentina still does not generate conditions for investments to come. It is a complicated situation, trust is not generated, it is difficult for investments to come and without them growth is difficult. “

In his view, the lack of trust has been structural for decades. “It seems that we are determined that things go wrong for us. Structural changes are needed, tax, labor, pension reforms ….with this labor system that does not attract investors, a tax system that does not know if currency can be transferred abroad, when all that happens, it is a country that is not attractive despite the potential conditions to be so. Any investor, investment fund, bank that looks to where to invest, looks at us but they go to another country with better conditions and security. Until that is resolved, it will be difficult.