Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Saturday that the turban of a Sikh man being pulled by the police recently is a matter of insult. He assured the community members that necessary action will be taken in this regard.

After taking over the state, Dhankhar, who was known for his confrontation with the Bengal government, told the delegation of the Sikh community that he was deeply saddened by the incident. The Governor wrote on Twitter, “The delegation led by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Chairman Maninder Singh Sirsa submitted a memorandum on behalf of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s officials about the insult of a Sikh clan, which is a gross insult to the entire Sikh community and Justice was demanded for Balwinder Singh.

He also shared the video of the delegation’s visit to Raj Bhavan during the day. Sirsa said in a letter to Dhankhar that ‘excessive use of force on behalf of West Bengal Policemen is contrary to the secular nature of the Constitution’. Dhankar said that this is a gross misuse of police power. He said, “As Governor I assured the delegation that action would be taken against the officer for such insults.”