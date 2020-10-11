West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said that the recent turban pulled by a Sikh man by police is a matter of humiliation and assured the community members that necessary action will be taken in this regard. Dhankhar, who has been known for his confrontation with the Bengal government since he took over the state, told the delegation of the Sikh community that he was deeply hurt by the episode.

The delegation, led by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Chairman Maninder Singh Sirsa, submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s officials for insulting the signature of a Sikh, a blatant insult to the entire Sikh community, and the governor wrote on Twitter. Justice was demanded.

Also read- Law and order in West Bengal has collapsed: Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary

He also shared a video of the delegation’s visit to Raj Bhavan during the day. Sirsa said in a letter to Dhankhar that “excessive use of force by West Bengal policemen is contrary to the secular nature of the Constitution.”

Dhankar said that this is a gross misuse of police power. He said, as Governor I assured the delegation that action would be taken against the officer for such insults.