The din of hammers and saws ceases almost immediately. An activist has just alerted, a “delivery” is approaching. Pallets, lots of pallets. After some procrastination, an efficient human chain is put in place. The booty is unloaded in two stages, three movements, and each one returns to his occupations. Stéphane (1) is taking part in the kitchen worksite, where food for the young “area to be defended in Gonesse” will be stored.

Several hundred hectares of agricultural land

Since February 7, he and several dozen others have taken over this wasteland in Gonesse, in Val-d’Oise. “This is the first ZAD in Île de France”, the student welcomes. What they are defending is right in front, on the other side of the road: fields. Those of the Triangle de Gonesse. Several hundred hectares of agricultural land about fifteen kilometers from Paris, once threatened by EuropaCity.

The abandonment of the shopping and leisure center megaproject, announced in November 2019 by Emmanuel Macron after years of local mobilization, has not definitively saved these lands. Legally, the concerted development zone (ZAC) of 280 hectares still exists. The construction of a station, on the route of the future line 17 of the Grand Paris Express metro, is still in the pipeline. It was to serve EuropaCity. Today, its opponents fear to see it rise from the ground “in the middle of the fields”. Because the first house is more than a kilometer away. Each plane that passes over the ZAD recalls the particularity of the Triangle de Gonesse, straddling the airports of Le Bourget and Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle.

“We were alerted that the Société du Grand Paris (SGP) was planning to start work. There was no other choice but to occupy the land ”, Justifies Pierre, 76, and member of the collective for the Triangle de Gonesse (CPTG), a historical player in the fight for the defense of agricultural land. Contacted, the SGP nuance. The occupied land, owned by the Île-de-France public land establishment, must accommodate the work on the starting shaft of the tunnel boring machine required for the construction of line 17. The work “Do not concern the construction of the station (…), the design of which will depend on future decisions by the State on the development of this sector”.

Opposition to the urbanization of the sector

The activists are asking the government to abandon this station, the only one on the Grand Paris Express planned in Val-d’Oise. Its construction would automatically lead to the urbanization of the sector. “We are not against line 17, but against this useless station, which would condemn the surrounding land”, insist some activists. And to recall that a plan B, turnkey, is on the table: that of the Carma association (Cooperation for an agricultural, rural and metropolitan ambition of the future) and its project combining organic farming and short circuits. yellow vest on the back, is a regular at ZAD. “I went to Notre-Dame-des-Landes, today I am in Gonesse to show my solidarity. These lands are magnificent and fertile, they must be protected. “ This heterogeneous alliance brings together historical opponents, sometimes very young environmental activists and others, much older.

Around the brazier or in the library area lined with cushions, it’s effervescence. How many people want to sleep there? Who takes the next call slot? What to do in the event of a police visit? For the moment, it has been rather discreet. The threat of eviction does not seem to worry the occupants. “They must say that we are going to start on our own, the temperatures are harsh”, predicts one of them, before adding in a mischievous tone that “Spring is approaching”.

Right-wing elected officials demand the evacuation of the premises

In the meantime, the clouds are gathering. From February 9, Valérie Pécresse (Libres!) Asked the State “Immediate evacuation of the land”. The president of the Île-de-France region was quickly joined by Marie-Christine Cavecchi (LR), at the head of the department. Finally, a summary was filed by the owner of the wasteland the next day in the Pontoise court to obtain the evacuation of the premises. “It is normal that our adversaries express themselves, now it is necessary that the politicians of the left also position themselves if they really want to defend the Triangle de Gonesse”, bounced André, in his fifties, submachine gun flow. This Saturday, February 13, opponents to the station in the middle of the fields joined the demonstration organized by associations of the territory. They met in front of Villiers-le-Bel – Gonesse – Arnouville station, where the RER D passes. “When a station bears the name of three cities, it is a bad sign”, taunts Khalid, an inhabitant of Villiers-le-Bel who came to tow on the ZAD a few days before this gathering. “We don’t want this project, it’s a waste of public money. What we are asking for is the improvement of daily transport and the bus service, the extension of tram 5. ” Proof, according to the CPTG, that other solutions exist to open up this territory.