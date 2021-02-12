The din of hammers and saws ceases almost immediately. An activist has just alerted, a ” delivery “ approach. Pallets, lots of pallets. After some procrastination, an efficient human chain is put in place. The booty is unloaded in two stages three movements, and each returns to its occupations. Stéphane (1) is taking part in the work of the new kitchen, where all the food for the young “Zone to be defended in Gonesse” will be stored.

Since Sunday, February 7, he and several dozen other people have taken over this wasteland in Gonesse, in the Val d’Oise. “This is the first ZAD in Île de France”, congratulates the student. With other comrades, he slept several nights on this vacant lot despite the cold and snow, in a dormitory built with wood and sheet metal. What they are defending is right in front, on the other side of the road: fields. Those of the Triangle de Gonesse. Several hundred hectares of agricultural land about fifteen kilometers from Paris, once threatened by EuropaCity.

The abandonment of the mega shopping and leisure center project, announced in November 2019 by Emmanuel Macron after years of local mobilization, has not definitively saved these lands. Legally, the concerted development zone (ZAC) of 280 hectares still exists. Above all, the construction of a station, on the route of the future line 17 of the Grand Paris Express, is still in the pipeline. It was originally intended to serve EuropaCity. Today, his opponents fear that a station will emerge from the earth “In the middle of the fields”. Because the first house is more than a kilometer away. Each plane that passes over the ZAD recalls the particularity of the Triangle de Gonesse, straddling the airports of Le Bourget and Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle.

“We were alerted that the Société du Grand Paris (SGP) was planning to start work on the station. There was no other choice but to occupy the land ”, explains Pierre, 76 years old and member of the collective for the Triangle de Gonesse (CPTG), a historical player in the fight for the defense of agricultural land. When contacted, the SGP qualifies this statement. The occupied land, owned by the Île-de-France public land establishment, must accommodate the work of the starting shaft of the tunnel boring machine required for the construction of line 17. The work “Do not concern the construction of the station (…), the design of which will depend on future decisions by the State on the development of this sector. “

The activists ask the government to simply abandon this station, the only one on the Grand Paris Express planned in the Val d’Oise department. Because its construction would mechanically lead to the urbanization of the surrounding area. “We are not against line 17, just against this useless station, which would de facto condemn the surrounding land”, insist some activists. And to recall that a turnkey plan B is on the table: that of the Carma association (Cooperation for a rural and metropolitan agricultural ambition) and its project combining organic farming and short circuits.

Agnes, yellow vest on her back and resident of Saint-Denis, is a regular at ZAD. “I went to Notre-Dame-des-Landes, today I am in Gonesse to show my solidarity. These lands are magnificent and fertile, they must be protected. “ This heterogeneous alliance brings together the historical opponents of the CPTG, environmental activists who are sometimes very young, and others much older. Around the brazier or in the library area lined with cushions, it’s effervescence. How many people want to sleep there? Who takes the next call slot? What to do in the event of a police visit? For the moment, it has been rather discreet. The threat of eviction does not seem to worry the occupants. “They must tell themselves that we are going to start on our own, the temperatures are harsh”, predicts one of them, before adding in a mischievous tone that “Spring is coming”.

But in the meantime, the clouds are gathering. From Tuesday February 9, Valérie Pécresse (Libres!) Asked the State “Immediate evacuation of the land”. The president of the Île-de-France region was quickly joined by Marie-Christine Cavecchi (LR), at the head of the Val d’Oise department. Finally, a summary was filed by the owner of the wasteland on Wednesday before the Pontoise court to obtain the evacuation of the premises. “It is normal that our adversaries express themselves, now it is necessary that the politicians of the left also position themselves if they really want to defend the Triangle de Gonesse”, bounces André, in his fifties, submachine gun flow.

This Saturday, February 13, opponents to the station in the middle of the fields will join the demonstration organized at 2 p.m. by associations of the territory. Meeting point is in front of Villiers-le-Bel – Gonesse – Arnouville station, where the RER D. “When a station bears the name of three cities, it’s a bad sign”, laughs Khalid, inhabitant of Villiers-le-Bel who came to tow on the ZAD for this gathering. “We don’t want this project, it’s a waste of public money. What we are asking for is the improvement of daily transport and the bus service, the extension of tram 5. ” Proof, according to the CPTG, that other solutions exist to open up this territory.

(1) First name modified at the request of the person.