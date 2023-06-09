Manchester City will face its opponent, Inter Milan, in the upcoming Champions League final, on Saturday evening, at Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.

What is triple?

The treble is the club’s achievement of the local league championship, the local cup, and the European Champions League, and this achievement has a great status, as it represents a rare success for the team in the season.

How many European clubs achieved the “treble”?

Only 7 European clubs achieved the historic treble, including Bayern Munich and Barcelona, ​​Spain, the only two to achieve it twice.

In England, Manchester United is the only one to achieve the treble, and it came in 1999 after its victory in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich in a dramatic way.

An important achievement for Pep Guardiola

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola achieved the “treble” for the first time in 2009 with Barcelona, ​​​​and if he achieved it on Saturday, he would be the first coach in history to achieve the “treble” twice.

Clubs that achieved the “European treble”

1967: Celtic FC.

1972: Ajax Amsterdam.

1988: Eindhoven, Netherlands.

1999: Manchester United, England.

2009: Barcelona, ​​​​Spain.

2010: Inter Milan, Italy.

2013: Bayern Munich.

2015: Barcelona, ​​​​Spain.

2020: Bayern Munich.