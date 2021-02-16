On December 19, all the political parties with representation in the San Sebastián City Council participated for the first time in an act of homage to Mikel Zabalza. A municipal bus driver and a native of Orbaizeta (Navarra), Zabalza was 33 years old when he was detained by the Civil Guard during the early morning of November 26, 1985, hours after an attack that had cost the lives of two soldiers and a guard civil in Pasaia. His track was lost at the Intxaurrondo barracks. His body was found twenty days later in Endarlatsa, near the border between Gipuzkoa, Navarra and France, floating handcuffed in the Bidasoa river.

His family always denied that he belonged to ETA. The official version defended that Zabalza fled while showing the civil guards, at night, a zulo in the area. A documentary that will hit theaters on February 26 reconstructs those tense days when the streets of Euskadi were filled with graffiti of “Mikel gogoan zaitugu.” Amaia Merino, who signed with her brother Aitor Merino ‘Asier eta biok’, and Miguel Ángel Llamas co-lead ‘Non dago Mikel?’, Which at the last San Sebastian Festival obtained a Special Mention from the Irizar Prize Jury “In recognition of the testimony of the horrendous and systematic violations of human rights through a necessary work with archival images.”

Video.



Trailer of ‘Non dago Mikel?’.



The film jumps from the present to the past and takes the form of an investigation with interviews and documentary material. In the Zabalza mansion in Orbaizeta, nestled in a bucolic snowy landscape, three nieces of the protagonist discover a box under the bed with family secrets. His figure is still very present although he is not talked about. Mikel was the oldest of nine siblings and a frustrated shepherd because he was unable to recognize the sheep. A domestic and family man who did not know how to swim and who was arrested along with his girlfriend, two of his brothers and his cousin. Uncommunicated for days under the Antiterrorist Law, without the right to a lawyer or a coroner, all left without charges and without bail after reporting having been victims of torture. All except Mikel, whose body was found by Red Cross divers after three days of searching.

‘Non dago Mikel?’ it reconstructs a time that seems very distant even though it is not. A landscape in ocher tones with demonstrations and police charges on Donostiarra Boulevard, general strikes and mass funerals. Today, the hostility with which the then Interior Minister José Barrionuevo responded in Congress to the PNV deputy Marcos Vizcaya, who was interested in the whereabouts of Mikel Zabalza, is surprising. Or the shocking images of the DYA troops taking the body out of the river in the presence of the family, while the mother cries inconsolably. «We still have a pending subject. It was something very strong and very painful for many people and that is why we have to relive it, the new generations must know it as part of a broader history “, justifies Amaia Merino.

The film has been possible thanks to the crowdfunding of more than 400 people and the participation of the Navarrese Institute of Memory, the Provincial Council of Gipuzkoa, Gogora (Institute of Memory, Coexistence and Human Rights) and EiTB, which will broadcast it after its passage through halls in Madrid, the Basque Country and Navarra. Some of its protagonists have already died, such as Idoia Aierbe, Zabalza’s partner, the former general Enrique Rodríguez Galindo, who spent 14 years at the head of the 513 Civil Guard Command, based in the Intxaurrondo barracks, or the artistic director Ion Arretxe, detained the same day as Zabalza when he was 21 years old and who also reported torture.

Amaia Merino and Miguel Ángel Llamas ‘Pitu’, directors of ‘Non dago Mikel?’.

Arretxe, who turned his youthful memory in ‘La sombra del nogal’ (El Garaje editions), finalist for the Euskadi Prize for Literature in Spanish in 2015, is the other great protagonist of ‘Non dago Mikel?’. His conversation with the coroner Paco Etxebarria contains surprising images, such as Galindo removing a bag from his head, and reflections that accompanied him throughout his life: the lack of empathy of the torturers – “Aren’t you sorry?”, He thought – and their disappointment when they found that they had not detained an ETA member: “You think you have been shit and that you owe something to those who have been a militant, you feel a guilt complex towards your people.” 35 years later, no one has been tried in the Mikel Zabalza case.

“Mikel’s nieces did not dare to ask, they knew that opening the box was going to be painful,” says Amaia Merino. «Their figure is a shadow and a light, they have suffered and learned a lot and that is how it should be for everyone. The images in the documentary may suggest that it is a past time, but those of us who are already an age know how quickly everything happens. And it was before yesterday”. The director specifies that she does not speak on behalf of the family, but in the spirit of the documentary “it is not so much that someone pays for it as that it is recognized so that it does not happen again.” “I want the viewer to ask themselves under what circumstances would it be okay for them to do that. Sometimes I wonder why we care about historical memory if later we are flooded with rage. I am happy to be inopportune, I would love to be awarded that title.