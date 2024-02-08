by VINCENZO BORGOMEO

There is something new for the small world of drivers who play on the track, outside of official competitions: the new Huayra R Evo, which represents the evolution of the Arte in Pista program launched in 2021. But it has an idea and a more: it is open-air, precisely to give customers the opportunity to have unique sensations. Where? In a series of personalized events taking place on the most prestigious FIA circuits in the world. Each participant is assisted by a team of Pagani experts, made up of a technical manager, a track engineer, specialized mechanics, a physiotherapist and a nutritionist from the world of racing. Furthermore, the program boasts the support of professional drivers, who help customers improve their sport driving skills.

But let's get to the Huayra R Evo: the car has very “racing” origins: Horacio Pagani and his team were inspired by the times when drivers raced with the roof open, exposed to the elements, in their search for victory. The result is a car that offers performance comparable to Le Mans Prototype 2 racing cars, bringing the driver experience as close as possible to the epic world of endurance racing, which has turned drivers into heroes and sensational cars into timeless legends .

There are many new features, also on an aesthetic level: at the front, a compact and efficient layout has been created from an aerodynamic point of view, thanks to a sophisticated system of air conveyors which manages the optimal distribution of cooling between the brake discs, the calipers and the water radiator. This system is integrated and supported by the front splitter, which has been extended 101 mm forward and features a dedicated aerodynamic profile that enhances the car's potential. Furthermore, the presence of double fins on the bonnet contributes to the aerodynamic load on the front axle, ensuring maximum control when entering corners.

The sinuous line of the belt, however, is not there for aesthetic reasons: it then allows the heat accumulated in the arches of the front wheel arches to dissipate. This helps generate an air flow that aerodynamically “cleans” the rear engine compartment. Also for this reason the rear part of the car has been lengthened by 190 mm and is characterized by an imposing and sinuous bonnet which supports a new central stabilizing fin and a group of supports integrated into the wing which in turn features metal side fins evocative of the icons of the past. Completing the bodywork is a rear extractor which incorporates aerodynamic fins to optimize air flow at the rear of the vehicle.

As usual, for Pagani because it is not a common technology…, the bodywork of the Huayra R Evo is made with a special carbon fiber, while under the hood there is a 6.0-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine developed by the parent company Mercedes- AMG. This engine has been specially modified by Pagani to reach a power of over 900 horsepower, managed by rear-wheel drive alone via a six-speed sequential gearbox, to ensure a 0-100 in less than 2.7 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of over 360 kilometers per hour.

And – despite being a racing car – there is no shortage of refinement inside: the sports seats offer support, while the multifunction steering wheel and ergonomic controls are positioned so as to be accessible in all conditions, even with gloves. And there is no shortage of fine materials, such as leather and aluminium,

But the meaning of the car is explained to us by Horacio Pagani, Founder & Chief Designer of Pagani Automobili: “The Huayra R and the Arte in Pista program have expanded our customers' experience with the Pagani brand beyond our wildest expectations. , also offering a new opportunity to owners of Zonda R and Zonda Revolución. The request for the Arte in Pista program, in which aficionados from all over the world meet to share their common passion – continues Horacio – led us to think about an addition to the program. It is our pleasure to share with you the Huayra R Evo, which pushes the boundaries of performance even further, as well as emotions. Let's start by opening the roof and continue from there…”. How magical.