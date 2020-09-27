Jesús Mota, in the writing of ‘Cinco Días’, in 1992. ULY MARTIN

It will be very difficult to find from now on such an honest journalist, so good professionally and at the same time so sullen. Jesús Mota (Bilbao, 1952) died suddenly this Saturday at his home in Madrid. Many of the economic editorials of EL PAÍS in recent years are due in their first version to his pen, in such a way that it can be affirmed that in the territory of the economy their presence (and their absence) will be as significant for the newspaper as It was for politics the death of Javier Pradera.

Paradoxically, Mota’s economic wisdom (always studying, always reading) is not the subject he knew the most about: his true knowledge was from the world of cinema, to which he dedicated some of his best pieces, published most of the time in the noblest page of the newspaper (his last opinion box, very controversial among moviegoers, was dedicated to the master Hitchcock The cinema that could be, published on August 28).

Mota was a very cultured character. The late 1970s: the newsrooms Already and Five days (of which he was later director) shared the editorial office in the Madrid street of Mateo Inurria. After dark the very young editors of the economic newspaper would come out and many days they would come across a character with the appearance of a bear and a huge raincoat with the lapels raised, who did not greet them and from one of whose pockets the magazine always protruded Triumph of that week. Read weekly Triumph In those days, it was equivalent not only to having a left-wing card, but to doing a degree, such was the density, the information and the good journalism of the magazine run by José Ángel Ezcurra, which had its greatest symbol in Eduardo Haro Tecglen.

Those were some of the intellectual troughs that Mota always drank from. Therefore, their arrival in EL PAÍS fell like ripe fruit. Apart from cinema, his other devotion was literature, and there he found another of his idols, one of the people whom Jesús clearly recognized his intellectual and creative superiority: Rafael Sánchez Ferlosio. The Sánchez Ferlosio and Mota-Monforte families had a house in the Extremaduran town of Coria, where Jesús intended to retire before his final retirement, which was already approaching.

In addition to the publication of the outrageous acts committed by some electricity companies (of which the Mota-Monforte couple had by far the best information), Jesús Mota was the author of several books, some of which remain buried and unpublished many years later , given the refusal to publish it by those ultimately responsible for the editorial because “they did not consider it appropriate” at that time. Not then not now. Outstanding among them is one dedicated to another of the issues that haunted the journalist, the privatization of public companies during the years of the José María Aznar government (The great expropriation, Today’s topics). Nor was it a comfortable text. In it, he shows with a multitude of data and situations that the privatization of large companies promoted by the PP meant the “political expropriation” of the most important companies in Spain.

The decisive phenomenon of those rapid privatizations was not only nepotism —the occupation of the presidencies by friends of Aznar y Rato such as Juan Villalonga, Francisco González, Rodolfo Martín Villa, Alfonso Cortina, César Alierta… – but the conquest of the councils of management by directors independent appointed by presidents loyal to the Government; a group of power that guided the political turn of the companies.

You cannot remember Jesús Mota with a smile without mentioning his hooliganism regarding Athletic Club de Bilbao. When he went up to the third floor of Miguel Yuste to do editorials, he did not say hello to anyone (not even his co-worker, Patxo Unzueta, another great); he remained in hermetic silence. One day, Unzueta put a poster on one of the walls of the office. Then Mota pointed his finger at him and said: “That’s Pichi” (Athletic midfielder). That morning the solitary confinement was broken.

His shyness and sullenness caused him many rejections. He was unable to cross the sidewalk to greet someone if that someone did not appeal to him personally or intellectually. But most of those who shared with him the editorials of the magazine Market or from the newspaper Five days, from the Economy section, the Business and Opinion supplement of EL PAÍS, and the newspaper’s management, will share today the pain of Carmen Monforte and her four children. Because that shyness and that sullenness hid the main trait of her character: tenderness.