In the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the NCB investigating the drugs angle has made the biggest arrest. On Tuesday, Narcotics Bureau arrested Riya Chakraborty. Riya has been arrested under sections 8 (C), 27 (A), 29, 20 (B) and 28. This is interesting as Riya’s arrest comes after a third day of questioning, while Riya earlier dismissed all the charges against her in the last two days of questioning. However, Riya broke down during the third day of questioning. Now the question is how did this happen?

Riya was giving every answer around Sushant

In fact, many of the NCB officials were questioning Riya separately on Tuesday. Riya’s answers were all around Sushant. In response to every question, she was saying that she used to provide drugs for Sushant, Sushant used to take drugs, she used to talk to the drug peddler only on Sushant’s suggestion. Apparently Riya would have been suggested to say the same to her lawyers as Riya would have had a medical test in the circumstances in which she could have survived if she did not speak up and impose charges on others. Riya did the same but the third day turned the dice.

NCB said – In this case you will have a long sentenceDuring interrogation on the third day, NCB officials told Riya that what she was saying came under drug peddling and drug trade. In such a situation, she will have a longer sentence because she used to buy drugs, buy and was in contact with peddlers. The officers told Riya that it would be better if you have taken drugs, then confess it. Riya is said to have broken up after this and confesses that she has also tried drugs. After this, drug chat and all other evidence were kept in front of Riya and she gave information on everyone afresh. Riya confessed directly after that that she was in direct contact with the peddlers.

Riya confesses – I am part of drug parties

During the interrogation, Riya admitted that she had facilitated drugs, that is, helped in providing the drugs. Apart from this, Riya also confessed that she has been a part of Sushant’s drug parties where Sushant had also asked her to take drugs. Riya has said during interrogation that she is not a judge but it is possible that she has consumed marijuana.

25 big names of Bollywood revealed

Riya admits that she has tried drugs unknowingly. Riya has also revealed 25 big names of Bollywood in the inquiry. Riya was asked who was the drug party she was a part of. In response to this, Riya has revealed those names. Now NCB will send summons to these big names after gathering evidence. The NCB registered Riya’s statement and confession under 67 NDPC Act and arrested her thereafter.

First gather evidence, then interrogation, then arrest

Let me tell you, Narcotics Bureau has done reverse investigation in this whole case. When the ED shared messages with the NCB after the drug chat surfaced, the NCB did not send anyone summons as soon as they arrived. In the case, the first active drug peddlers were arrested in Mumbai. In these, Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Basit Parihar took the names of Shauvik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda for questioning. Shouvik and Samuel were later arrested after questioning. During interrogation, Shouvik confessed that he had bought drugs at Riya’s behest. Samuel said that he had bought the drugs at the behest of Shouvik, while Deepesh Sawant confessed during interrogation that he was an active member of the drug syndicate.