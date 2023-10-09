Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant gave orders this Monday (9) to “completely encircle” the Gaza Strip on the third day of conflict after the start of unprecedented attacks by the terrorist group Hamas against Israeli territory at the end of the week.

“We have imposed a total siege on Gaza, nothing will get there, not electricity, not food, not water, not gas, everything is blocked. We are fighting barbaric terrorists and we will respond accordingly,” Gallant said via video from his office.

The announcement was made shortly after Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari stated that Israeli troops had regained control of communities around the Gaza Strip. According to the admiral, Hamas terrorists in the region were all combated after the formation of four combat divisions created in the south of the country.

Israel has maintained an air, land and sea blockade on the Gaza Strip since 2007, when Hamas took control of the enclave which, with 2.2 million inhabitants, has a single power plant that needs fuel to operate and supply hospitals, homes and shelters.

On Saturday (7), Israel declared a state of war after Hamas launched a multiple attack by land, sea and air, which took the country by surprise, on an unprecedented scale, with the launch of thousands of projectiles and land incursions into Israeli soil, where dozens of citizens were executed or kidnapped.

To date, the approximate number of deaths in the conflict between Hamas and the Israeli government reaches 1,200 people and more than 2,000 injured.

Since the attacks began, the terrorist group has captured more than 100 Israeli hostages, including elderly people, women, children and even entire families.