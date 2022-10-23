Genoa – Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini, after the first Council of Ministers which also confirmed his role as Vice President of the Council, he is investigating the dossiers on over 100 relevant public works and commissioners throughout Italy: this is a total investment exceeding 100 billion euros. The list includes roads, railways, ports, dams, barracks, subways, sports facilities.

On the minister’s table there are also works such as the Eaves of Genoa and others that have been talked about for decades and that, in Salvini’s intentions, will have to become a reality like the bridge over the Strait. To his government colleagues, this morning, Salvini stressed the importance of loyalty, sharing and collaboration.