On, the Swiss brand that wants to enter the Olympus of sportswear in Paris 2024

On he’s running and at Olympic Games wants to do business. The Swiss sportswear company has attracted attention for the fact that at Paris Games intends to conquer spaces in the highest segments of the international running shoe market by focusing on the affiliation between its brand and top names in sports. And in the weeks in which there is talk of the crisis, financial even before the operational, of Nike, the game of roles can, to use fitting metaphors, make one think that the misstep of a consolidated giant could correspond to the leap of an agile new entrant.

On, numbers constantly growing. While Nike and Adidas are falling…

On, a brand founded in 2010, had a turnover of 1.87 billion euros in 2023, obtaining a profit of 187 million mainly thanks to a relative majority positioning in the Swiss market (40% of the footwear and clothing market share) and control of 10% of the German market.

On sales, Swiss Info recalls, “grew by 47% compared to 2022. As On’s fortunes rose, its closest competitors struggled. At the end of June, Nike forecast a 10% decline in sales in the current quarter. Shares of Adidas have been in deep red for much of 2022 and 2023,” as the Swiss group grows. The company, which displays the Swiss flag in its iconic “On Cloud” shoes, wants to follow in the footsteps of Nike, Puma and Adidas by linking its commercial success to the fortunes of the athletes who wear its clothing.

Who are the athletes wearing On shoes in Paris 2024?

In this regard, there will be many athletes who will compete with On shoes. Among these, the company, which has among its financiers none other than Roger Federer, has a particular focus on tennis players: she is “motorized” On the number one in the world of the WTA ranking Iga Swiatek. The Polish one is added Ben Shelton, American tennis player consistently ranked among the top fifteen in the world. But it doesn’t end there. On has also promoted its own sports group, the On Athletics Club based in Boulder, Colorado, to associate the image of its shoes with the toughest and most tenacious of Olympic sports, the marathon, and with long-distance sports. A total of sixty-five athletes, mainly associated with long-distance sports, will show up in Paris wearing On shoes.

In 2024, the results of many of them were remarkable: Yared Nuguse he won the 3,000 meters at the US national convention in Albuquerque. George Bearmish came in first at the World Indoor Championships in the 1,500 meters in Glasgow, Scotland. At the Australian Championships Olli Ohare took silver in the 1,500m Morgan McDonald about 5 thousand. Jonas Raess won the Swiss championship in the 5,000 meters and, in the last two years, our Sintayehu Vissa, associated with the On Athletics Club, she won a gold and a silver at the Italian athletics championships in the 1500 meters. However, her eyes are in particular for Helen Obiri, Kenyan marathoner favored for gold who won the recent Boston Marathon and will run in Paris wearing a new shoe by On. To try to transform sporting successes into iconicity, Olympic gold is needed. On which the Zurich-based company is banking to establish itself among the greats of the Earth in its sector.