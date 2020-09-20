Sanand Verma, who played Saxena Sahab of ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain’, worked in Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Chichhore’. Now recently Sanand has given his reaction to the film Sushant case. Sanand said about many things coming in Sushant case, ‘Some people are spoiling someone’s image just to get in the limelight. What is happening right now is not quite right. Some people are engaged in flying the character of Sushant. It is being said that Sushant used to take drugs, but I never saw him taking drugs. I condemn such reports. ‘

Regarding Sushant, Sanand said, ‘When I met Sushant, he used to be quite happy. He used to meet everyone happily. I have never seen him depressed. Sushant was quite talented, but he never got what he used to do.

Sanand said, ‘Sushant’s way of working was completely different. In the film Chichhore, he played the character of a college boy who later became a father, so I felt the changes in his real life as he was seen changing in his character.

Sushant had withdrawn Rs 5.9 lakh a week before his death: report

According to media reports, Sushant had filled the month’s bills a week before Susaise. Along with this, he had paid the salary of the house staff and the rent of the house for which he had withdrawn a total of 5.9 lakh rupees.

According to an India Today report, on June 8, Sushant transferred Rs 50,000 to his other bank account. Apart from this, he had transferred 10,000 rupees from mobile to one place. The salary of the staff of the farmhouse was also given on the same day, which was a total of Rs 46.400. Sushant Singh Rajput transferred Azim Travels for Rs 12,832. Cook had given Rs 15,820 to Neeraj, which was his monthly salary. Apart from this, Sushant spent 6,200 on dog food. Then a separate transaction of 20 thousand rupees was done.

On June 11, Sushant Singh Rajput transferred the rent of Bandra house to Rs 3,87,000. On June 13, Sushant paid his doctor’s fee of Rs 10,000. Apart from this, he gave 29 thousand rupees to someone. Then a separate transaction of 4500 rupees took place. Sushant spent Rs 5.9 lakhs within a week.