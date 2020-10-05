Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP and Spokesperson Sanjay Raut has said on BJP’s allegations in Sushant case that he did not defame Sushant and his family. He said, ‘Even after all the things in the Mumbai Police report did not be disclosed so that they would not be slandered. But when the CBI and NCB started the investigation, these things came to light. Those who tried to dig a pit with the name of the Thackeray family will now fall into that pit.

Without naming Kangana, Sanjay Raut questioned why now there is silence on Hathras, why has his throat dried up?

Those who malign Mumbai Police in Sushant case apologize: Shiv Sena

After the possibility of murder in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was dismissed in the AIIMS report, the Shiv Sena said that leaders and news channels who defame the Mumbai Police in this matter should apologize to Maharashtra. In an editorial in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, the Shiv Sena said that truth had finally won in the case of the actor’s death.

The editorial said, “Politicians barking like dogs and news channels, who maligned the Mumbai Police and questioned his investigation, should now apologize to Maharashtra.” There was a conspiracy to tarnish the image of Maharashtra through this incident.

AIIMS Medical Board dismissed the murder of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, calling it a case of “hanging himself from the noose”. Referring to this, the editorial said, “Now blind devotees will also dismiss the AIIMS report in the case of Sushant’s death? 110 days passed on Sushant’s unfortunate death. ”

