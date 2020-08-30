In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput, Sandeep Singh, who has called himself his alleged friend for the last few days, is in the news. On social media too, people are raising a lot of doubt on Sandeep Singh. Sushant’s family has also reportedly said that he does not know Sandeep Singh. Sandeep Singh came into the limelight when after Sushant’s death, he appeared everywhere from the hospital to the funeral. Now Actor Shekhar Suman has spoken to our colleague Bombay Times on the issue of Sandeep Singh.

Shekhar Suman knows Sandeep Singh

Shekhar Suman told that Sandeep Singh was the producer of Sanjay Dutt’s film ‘Bhoomi’ which came in the year 2017. He said that he spent about a month together during the shooting in Agra. Shekhar told that Sandeep had also approached Studh Suman for a film, though she could not make the film later. Shekhar also said that Sandeep Singh is known by many in the film industry. He also said that before this case he did not get to hear anything strange about Sandeep Singh.

‘Sandeep never said that he is Sushant’s friend’

Shekhar Suman told that Sandeep Singh never said that Sushant is Sushant’s friend. He said, ‘Sandeep had told about how Ranveer Singh got Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films and these were also offered to many actors including Sushant earlier but don’t know why Sushant refused to do them. I don’t know how close he was to Sushant. I just had professional talks with Sandeep.

Shekhar went to Sandesh’s house with Sandeep

Shekhar Suman told that he had talked to Sandeep before going to Patna to meet Sushant’s family. He said, ‘I asked Sandeep what happened after all? So in response Sandeep said that he will tell about this later. After this he told that if he goes to Patna after the thirteenth, then I expressed my desire to go with him. We probably went to Sushant’s house on 29 June. We did not talk to his family and only stayed 10 minutes there. I had once again asked Sandeep what had happened, so he said that maybe it is suicide. After this I did not talk to him about it. ‘

‘Sandeep should come out and answer questions’

Shekhar Suman said that he feels that if Sandeep is right in his place, then he should come forward and answer all the questions. He said that no one who knows Sandeep or Sushant should hide or avoid questions. He said that if Sandeep tries to save more, there will be more speculation about him.