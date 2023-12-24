reportPlenty of room in the inn in Bethlehem this year. Where thousands of pilgrims and tourists would otherwise visit the West Bank town to celebrate the birth of Jesus, the hotels and streets now remain empty. All Christmas events have been canceled, while Palestinian residents follow the war in Gaza with pain in their hearts.
Gilad Perez
