The Police, when ensuring the safety of citizens, usually reflect that they are imposing in front of everyone, however, a municipal policethis time he went viral for leaving his uniform in the face of a challenge on the Internet.

The Mexican woman who wakes up every day with the motivation to protect life, when carrying out permanent surveillance, was impressed by changing her uniform for a dress in the middle of the street

This is the influencer ‘Ashly Arisdelcy’, who makes content where she helps people, on more than one occasion she has caused a stir by offering working women to remove their uniform in the middle of a public thoroughfare and in exchange gives them the dress.

On this occasion, the youtuber was shocked by challenging an alleged municipal police officer to change his uniform, who was performing the function of safeguarding the integrity and rights of people, since he still had the vest.

It was through the YouTube social network, where the ‘@AshlyArisdelcy’ account shared the shorts titled: “I changed his police uniform for a flea market dress”thus causing thousands of reproductions.

During the viral video, the influencer made it clear that she respects the policewoman’s uniform, even so, she challenged her to change inside a tent, to place a Red dress.

The official impressed everyone, as she agreed to change her outfit, thus demonstrating that beauty is not in conflict with talent, since every day she shows her courage in caring for the well-being of the population.