In Yekaterinburg, a homeless man attacked a girl and tried to abuse her. About it informs REN TV with reference to its own sources.

According to the publication, the man followed the child when the schoolgirl was returning from art school. The homeless man caught up with the victim, threw him to the ground, gagged her with a hat and tried to undress her.

Nevertheless, the child managed to scream and call for help. Passers-by independently detained the homeless man and handed him over to the police. According to the publication, the man was already on the federal wanted list.

A criminal case has been initiated into the incident.

A similar incident was reported earlier on May 4. Passers-by also detained a pedophile who abused a child left unattended at the mall.