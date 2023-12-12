In it episode 366 from 'There is room at the bottom', jimmy will bring a dessert to Dolores to keep her company while she is on duty at the polyclinic. However, this detail will cost July's friend dearly, since the next day it would be the lawyer who surprises the sweet couple sleeping on one of the stretchers in the office. In this note we tell you all the details of Jimmy's ruined date.

How did they find Dolores and Jimmy?

Dolores She was doing her guard alone, not to mention that hours later she would be surprised by her beloved. jimmy, who went with a dessert to accompany it. However, hours later, the dessert would take effect and both characters would fall asleep with a spoon on one of the exam tables. The next day, the first to enter the office was the lawyer, who would kick Dolores out of the polyclinic forever.

How did Dolores react to being kicked out?

Dolores She begged Rita not to throw her out, but the manager did not listen and did not hesitate to remove the girlfriend from jimmy. After what happened, 'Charo's youngest son tells the nursing student not to be scared, that everything will be fine. This is not taken well by July's friend, who ends up blaming him for all of her misfortune.