new Delhi: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah said that he will gladly get the Corona vaccine. He said that the vaccine does not belong to any party. This reaction of Omar Abdullah has come on the statement of Akhilesh Yadav in which he said that he will not get the vaccine, because he does not trust the BJP vaccine.

Akhilesh Yadav said on Saturday, “I will not get the Corona virus vaccine right now.” How can I trust the BJP vaccine? When our government is formed, everyone will get a free vaccine. “On this, Omar Abdullah tweeted,” I don’t know about anyone else but when my turn comes, I will gladly roll up my sleeves and get the corona vaccine Will This virus has been very harmful. If a vaccine helps bring normalcy after all the turmoil, then include me as well. “

I don’t know about anyone else but when my turn comes I’ll happily roll up my sleeve & get a COVID vaccine. This damn virus has been far too disruptive & if a vaccine helps bring about a semblance of normalcy after all the chaos then sign me up. https://t.co/bVOw7lPJ6w – Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) January 2, 2021

Apart from this, in another tweet, he said, “The more people the vaccine is given, the better it will be for the country and the economy. No vaccine belongs to any political party, it belongs to humanity. And the sooner we The weaker people will get the vaccine, the better it will be.

Full trust in the efficiency of scientists – Akhilesh Yadav

After some time Akhilesh Yadav gave clarification on his statement. Akhilesh Yadav said that he has full faith in the ability of scientists. But the unscientific thinking of BJP’s tali plate is not trusted. He tweeted, “We have full faith in the efficiency of scientists but no trust in the unscientific thinking of the BJP’s tali and the medical system of the BJP government to get the vaccine, which is lying in the coronary period. We BJP will not get political vaccine. SP government will get the vaccine free. “

