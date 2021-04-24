The world is still affected by the Covid-19 outbreak, which since its appearance at the end of 2019 has caused more than 145.2 million infections and more than three million deaths. The health crisis has exposed a series of weaknesses in today’s world. According to experts, these shortcomings must be corrected for the correct management of future pandemics but, for the moment, there does not seem to be a global coordination to achieve it. In this broadcast of En Primera Plana we analyze the lessons left by the crisis and the challenges that lie ahead. .

