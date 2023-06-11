For the second time in a week, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni returns to Tunis today, this time in the multilateral mission she will be accompanied by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. At the center of the EU visit is the management of the migratory flow and the loan from the International Monetary Fund which has been suspended for months and which Tunisia desperately needs to revive an economy that is already on its knees. The visit is much more important than the previous one because it demonstrates to President Kais Saied that it is not only Italy that is concerned about the Tunisian crisis but Europe which has just returned from an agreement on the new migration pact.

However, the mission starts lame, and the solution of the financial problems of Tunis made even more difficult by the dire news arrived two days ago, the downgrading of Tunisia by the rating agency Fitch from CCC+ to CCC- due to the delays in the loan negotiations by the International Monetary Fund.

Tunisia – writes Fitch – does not have the ability to mobilize sufficient funding to meet its financial needs due to the refusal to implement the preliminary actions to release the funds. Therefore, without a reform plan, spending on wages, debt interest and subsidies will end up weighing 90% of public revenues and if we add the effects of the climate crisis affecting the region, the economy risks a rapid collapse . According to Fitch, “the government’s financing needs will be raised to about 16% of GDP in 2023 (about $7.7 billion) and 14% of GDP in 2024 ($7.4 billion), well above of the average of 9% in 2015-2019 of 9%». Too many debts, too many budget deficits, too much internal financing on which the government has relied in the absence of external ones, too much resistance from President Kais Saied who remains unwilling to accept what he calls the “IMF diktats”.

The outcome of the agreement on migrants reached by the EU Internal Affairs Council also weighs on today’s meeting, much celebrated by the government and which not only remains a substantial stalemate for Italy but contains profiles of serious concern on the part of jurists on repatriations in transit countries considered safe.

From the agreement, the details of which are not yet known, Italy takes home little: there is still no mandatory relocation, the Dublin treaty is not actually called into question but it is open to facilitating repatriations through the abbreviated examination of requests for protection. In other words, we would like to speed up the procedures for assessing asylum applications at the border and cases considered inadmissible would be sent back to third countries considered safe. Countries of arrival will be obliged to show a “link” with the country to which any migrant is being transferred, but the criteria could be defined by the member state. The presence of family members in that country could be considered a “connection”, or it could be sufficient to be able to demonstrate that an asylum seeker has only stayed in that country, which would also allow the transfer to transit countries such as Tunisia.

But, and this complicates the enthusiasm for the agreement, no transit country has so far agreed to repatriate people who are not compatriots.

It would therefore mean for Italy not being able to repatriate sub-Saharan citizens arriving from the Tunisian coast. This could be one of the issues to be resolved in the second meeting with Saied, for Meloni: putting pressure on the Tunisian president to facilitate repatriations in exchange for the economic support necessary for the country.

Meanwhile in Tunisia people continue to die, the coast guard has recovered another 9 bodies from a shipwreck on May 31st off the coast of the city of Monastir and the protests of sub-Saharans continue in front of the headquarters of the United Nations agencies.

There are still 150 people, including 15 children and pregnant women who live in tents without food and with scarce water resources, asking for the support of IOM (International Organization for Migration) and UNHCR for weeks, claiming they are stranded without access to education, medicines and humanitarian protection, and continue unsuccessfully to call for an urgent evacuation from Tunisia.

The Alarm Phone reported on escalating border violence in Sfax on 8 June, saying it had received reports that masked Tunisian forces were violently beating migrants after intercepting them at sea.

Departures from Libya

Kais Saied is not the only government interlocutor in North Africa.

On June 7, the premier welcomed in Rome a Libyan delegation that included Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh’s Libyan national unity government, a meeting that follows the previous January mission to Tripoli to discuss agreements on migration, trade and energy. On the agreements signed, today as in the past, the details are still unknown.

Meloni “expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by the Libyan authorities in sea rescue operations and in the containment of irregular departures” and urged the Libyan government to give a counterpart to “intensify efforts in the fight against trafficking in human beings”.

That Libya is not a safe haven is no longer a doubt for anyone. Photographs, images, testimonies, the numbers that continue to prove the ineffectiveness of border externalization policies and the security system of recent years prove it. Six years later, the effects of the Italian-Libyan Memorandum on support for the Coast Guard and the management of detention centers have proven not to work, the central Mediterranean section remains the most dangerous in the world and the paradigm built by Italy with the he government of Fayez al Sarraj at the time – money in exchange for control of the coasts, funds and means in exchange for the decrease in landings – made our country even more vulnerable to blackmail by the militias.

The armed groups that control human trafficking know that encouraging departures can bring money and resources. The leaders of these armed groups know that placing the ability to stem these flows at the center of bilateral meetings will make them again credible interlocutors, because they are necessary.

It is happening again with General Khalifa Haftar, received a month ago in Rome by Prime Minister Meloni. At the center are investments, the electoral process that is always at a standstill in Libya, and of course the migration issue.

In the first five months of 2023, the Libyan route is second to the Tunisian one. There are 22,500 arrivals on June 1st, more than double last year. Of these 22,000, half come from Cyrenaica.

Haftar knows that in Europe support is obtained on the skin of migrants and therefore what has been happening in eastern Libya in recent weeks is no coincidence.

Last week, humanitarian organizations monitoring the situation in Libya denounced the deportation of thousands of Egyptian citizens. According to reports, in the first days of June the mass deportations took place after a series of arrests in the cities of Tobruk, Emsaed and Musaid, Haftar’s forces raided the hangars used by human traffickers to sort and transport waiting migrants to leave, crammed by the hundreds into unlivable sheds and warehouses. Still impossible to establish with certainty the number of dead and wounded. According to Migrants Rescue Watch, the migrants were loaded onto trucks to be transferred to Benghazi and then forcibly to Egypt and according to the reconstructions of the security forces in Cairo, once they arrived at the border, the migrants – between four and six thousand – marched to kilometers to the limits of survival. Among those detained and repatriated, there are also children and adolescents.

The United Nations has for years denounced that migrants in Libya are “regularly at risk of arbitrary or collective expulsion” and have recorded an increase in deportations, with at least 7,500 migrants expelled from land borders between 2019 and 2022. Migrants are expelled without due process, without contesting the legitimacy of deportation even when it takes place to countries where they risk persecution, torture and ill-treatment, a practice which constitutes refoulement and is therefore illegal under international law.

Already in 2021, the United Nations had denounced the inhuman conditions that Egyptian citizens were forced to endure to cross the border, and the interviews conducted by Amnesty International had revealed an alarming picture of the division of power in Cyrenaica which highlighted the links between the traffickers and the militia groups led by Haftar. And yet, once again, despite the evidence, proofs, testimonies and documents, European policies continue to remain blind to the abuses, and the interlocutors of the agreements take advantage of the absence of sanctions.

The Meloni government, as in the Tunisian case, urgently needs to stem a flow that it cannot manage, Haftar needs to measure the weight of his alliances in Europe and is well aware that the most effective lever to use towards states frightened by migratory flows, and management of departures. For this reason, on the skin of migrant people, he has shown himself zealous with arrests and deportations.

Two days ago at a press conference in Catania, Interior Minister Piantedosi said that “at the moment contacts with Haftar are aimed above all at supporting some economic development projects that General Haftar has requested”.

Italy will ask General Khalifa Haftar for a “more fruitful collaboration in stopping departures but it is premature – he added – to speak of an agreement”.

It’s not on the agenda now, maybe, but it risks becoming so quickly. It is the price to pay when a controversial interlocutor is legitimized who puts political demands on the table in exchange for control of the coasts.