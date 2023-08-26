While touring the cities of the world, and stepping on their sidewalks, I was keen not to miss the opportunity to get acquainted with its most famous cafes, and discover the pleasure of pleasure, and the taste of amazement that could leak to myself and my memory. In Vienna, there is a “Dummel” café, located near the palace of the Austrian emperor, who used to take his guests to him for sweets and coffee, and he used to supply the palace with all kinds of sweets as a caterer, and the “Schwarzenberg” café, which was a favorite of Beethoven, musicians and instrumentalists because it is located near the opera house, and there is a café “Central”, which was basically a building for the Central Bank, then turned into a café. It was frequented by Marxists and held their meetings in preparation for the Bolshevik revolution. Among them was “Trotsky”, a chess lover and theoretician of the revolution, and there is the oldest popular café in Vienna, “Havelka”, which was a hotbed of movements. youthful and revolutionary in European society such as bohemians and hippies, and in Madrid there is a café for writers, writers, painters and politicians «Cran Café de Gijon», «Cafe de Oriente», Café «Manuela» and Café «Larry» which is the oldest, as it opened in 1839, and it was a nest of spies And making tricks and political cunning, and social scandals, the strange thing is that this cafe invented the idea of ​​reservation by phone in 1889, when not all people had a home telephone, and it still relied on the method of reservation by phone, and in Casablanca and Rabat I frequented popular and simple cafes, but they are related to the lives of the residents The two cities and their creators, and the same is the case in Cairo, where there are many cafes in different regions, and many know them from their occurrence in literary, television and cinematic works, and the same thing is in Baghdad, Beirut and Tunisia. It was colonized by France, where a city is not devoid of a café “Cafe de Paris or Café de la Paix”. During my stay, I had the opportunity to move between the many famous and historical Paris cafes, where each region has its own café, in the center of Paris, where the “Phuket” café predominates. It was founded by “Louis Phuket” in 1899, to be a meeting place for the elite of the velvet class in Paris and its important visitors, including politicians, leaders, international artists, and the wealthy. This café, which occupies a golden corner in the golden square of the city “Champs-Elysées Street, and Georges Sanctuary Street,” has a charming atmosphere, whether in summer or winter And among the beautiful cafes is the “La Durée” cafe, which was founded by the French writer “Ernest Ladurie” in 1862. It is considered one of the finest and most luxurious cafes, and it is famous for a kind of colored candy “macrons.” As for my favorite cafe, it is the cafe that is located in “Saint-Germain.” Café Le Fleur », which was opened in the nineteenth century, and is a reference and home for all philosophers, painters, writers, journalists, and critics. The existentialist school, and its most famous pioneers were the duo “Jean-Paul Sartre and Simone de Bouvard.” There is a “Di Mago” café that was associated with the Surrealist movement and some artistic and literary schools. The fame of the café.. and tomorrow we will continue.