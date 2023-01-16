His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received a number of leaders of friendly countries who are visiting the country to attend the activities of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

On the sidelines of the World Future Energy Summit, His Highness met – all alone – the President of the friendly Republic of Zambia, Hakende Hichilema, the President of the friendly Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, the President of the friendly Republic of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, and the President of the friendly Republic of Mozambique, Felipe Shasanto Nyusi.

His Highness welcomed the leaders of the four countries during their visit to the UAE, and wished their countries and peoples further development and stability.

The meetings dealt with bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and their countries and ways of developing them in various fields. They also touched on the “Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week” and the role it plays in serving the issue of sustainability in the world, and aspects of cooperation between the UAE and the four countries in this field, in addition to the UAE hosting the Conference of States. Parties on climate change (COP 28) at the end of this year, and its importance in mobilizing joint international action to address the climate challenge, and providing support to developing and poor countries, especially in the African continent, in facing its negative effects.

The meetings were attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Dhiab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Affairs Special in the Presidential Court, the diplomatic advisor to His Highness the President of the State, Dr. Anwar bin Muhammad Gargash, the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, and the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei.