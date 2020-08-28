The 100th anniversary of the birth of Federico Fellini continues to be celebrated not only in his homeland, in Italy, but also in Russia. A large retrospective of the director’s films will take place in Moscow from 5 to 26 September, and the writer and journalist Francesca Fabbri Fellini made a short film about him especially for her uncle’s birthday. The only heiress of the genius Italian shared with Izvestia her memories of the man who changed world cinema.

– One of the main films of Federico Fellini is called “Amarcord”, which means “I remember” in Romagna dialect. Francesca, what is your personal “amarcord” about Uncle Federico?

– This, of course, walks along the beach, lunches and dinners with his favorite dishes. For example, he loved the cappelletti that my mother Maria Maddalena Fellini, his sister, cooked. She was 10 years younger than her uncle. I also remember meeting with him in the halls of the Grand Hotel Rimini. It happened when Federico came to our town to see us and with his mother, my grandmother Ida Barbiani, she lived with us.

His pastel drawings immediately pop up in my memory. He made them on scraps of paper, after his departure, I found them in different parts of the house. These colorful doodles, as my uncle called them, depicted characters born of his unbridled imagination.

Federico Fellini during the filming of the film “Amarcord” Photo: Supplied by FilmStills.net

– You often seen uncle on set?

– Yes, I was at Cinecittà when he was filming Amarcord in 1974. She was also on the set of “Ginger and Fred” and “Voices of the Moon”. For me it has always been a pass to the holy of holies. It is a pity that such trips did not happen often. But even now I remember every detail. I, of course, would give a lot to be on the sites where his other films were filmed.

– In working time what was it?

– He was a trainer at the circus! The movie set has always been a huge arena for him, and Federico has inserted this image into his films more than once – take at least “8 ½”, where Guido trains his women with a whip. He was an incredible perfectionist, personally supervising everything: the makeup and wigs of the actors, the costumes, all the decorations. His genius knew no bounds, he hovered over everything!

– What is he was in personal life?

– In a few words? Ironic, generous, immense.

Shot from the film “Amarcord” Photo: FC Produzioni

– And very successful in the eyes of others, I would add. AND he did you like to celebrate your success yourself?

– Not. He never even took his numerous awards himself, he always sent Aunt Juliet for them (Juliet Mazina, actress, director’s wife. – Izvestia). Can you imagine?

– And birthdays?

– Never marked them. I once asked why. And he answered with a wonderful aphorism of Abraham Lincoln: “It doesn’t matter how many days there are in your life, it is important how many days there are in your days.”

– What did your uncle give you for birthdays?

– All the time, something unusual and very necessary, accurate. The most memorable gift is a beautiful blue raincoat. And after one of our winter walks on the beach in Rimini, he immortalized me in one of his magnificent drawings.

Photo: iodonna.it Federico Fellini with Francesca’s niece Fabbri Fellini

– What are the female roles in Are Fellini’s films closest to you? And what I wanted to do it myself, because you were born in the atmosphere of the cinema?

– It’s true, I was born in the world of cinema, and yet I am not an actress and have never identified myself with the characters in Federico’s films. But I adore all of his heroes, and especially the heroines – those played by Aunt Juliet: Jelsomina, Cabiria and others. They are all very close to me.

– How are you remembered uncle’s departure to 1993 year?

– ABOUT, it was a great three days goodbye between Rome and Rimini! The coffin with Federico’s body was first installed in the Roman Teatro 5 of the Cinecittà studio, then thousands of people came to Holy Mass in the Santa Maria degli angeli Basilica. After that, his body was transported by car to his native Rimini, where another ceremony took place at the Teatro Galli. And the last trip he made to the monumental cemetery, where he rested in the family tomb with his aunt Juliet and their little Pierre Federico (the only son of the Fellini couple died two weeks after birth – Izvestia).

– ABOUT than you would ask your uncle if would take from interview him?

– I would ask him two questions. The first one is “What are you sorry about?” And the second – “Why have you never shot my mother, your sister in a movie?”

Shot from the movie “8 1/2” Photo: Inoekino

– How in Italy celebrated Federico Fellini’s birthday?

– The coronavirus canceled a lot, but nevertheless, many screenings of his films in restored versions were held in Cineteca Nazionale and Cineteca di Bologna. In Rimini, restoration work is currently underway at the Sigismondo Malatesta castle, where the Federico Fellini International Museum will open at the end of December. At least I really hope so.

– What Fellini movie are you advised viewers who have not yet discovered his work?

– Hard choice. But if we are talking only about one film, then, of course, “8 1/2”.

– What is the best Italian film from last year?

– Definitely – “Traitor” with Pierfrancesco Favino, filmed by the magnificent Marco Bellocchio. A movie of this magnitude is rare, and not only in Italy.

Shot from the movie “Traitor” Photo: Magic Film Company

– What do you thinking about comparisons of Fellini and Paolo Sorrentino, who are often admitted by film critics?

– Just stand side by side, watch one after another the film “Great Beauty” by Sorrentino and the masterpieces created by Maestro Cinema, as the Americans call my uncle, and everything will become clear to you. Fellini is the only one. He is a supernova and has no creative heirs. And critics can write whatever they want.

– You have been to Russia?

– Twice – in 1995 and 2014. I really hope to return as soon as possible. I love your museums! Next time I will immediately go to the Hermitage. And I really want to go to Baikal, this lake has long attracted me. And if I had a free week, I would definitely make a trip along the Golden Ring.

– Do you remember what Fellini said about Russia?

– He always felt at home with you. He said that Russia reminds him of his native Romagna, as he remembered it in childhood. And it was in Moscow in 1963 that he received the prize of the Moscow International Film Festival for “8 1/2”. Russians have always adored him, as they adore Tonino Guerra, his constant co-author.

Director Paolo Sorrentino Photo: Global Look Press / Faye Sadou

– You should probably love the films of Andrei Tarkovsky.

– I really love them. Especially Solaris and Nostalgia. What I especially like about them is the philosophical silence of the director. But his other paintings are also dear to me.

– How are you spent months of self-isolation?

– Read, cook and watch TV series on Netflix. The same as everyone else, perhaps.

– How are you think thatwould Fellini say about our time?

– Our era is not the time for a poet like Fellini. But I think he would have found the right words. He always found them – both in the movies and in life.

Federico Fellini at work. 1967 year Photo: Global Look Press / imago stock & people

– Federico taught the world to dream through his films. ABOUT what do you dream you?

“I have to thank him because I have become a seer. And this happened thanks to the stardust that the magician Federico and the fairy Juliet sprinkled on my cradle on the day of our first meeting in Bologna. Then they became my godparents. He always said, “The only real realist is the seer.”

By his centenary, I made my directorial debut and made a short film called Fellinetta. This is a fairy tale, as it were, suspended in the air between dream and reality. It starts with a drawing he made for me when I was five years old. At the end of the year, the film will be shown at film festivals.