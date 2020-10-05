On the second day of the Kisan Bachao Yatra, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is holding a rally in Sangrur, Punjab. During this time, he targeted the Narendra Modi government over the agricultural laws. Rahul Gandhi said that PM Narendra Modi is killing farmers, cutting their throat.Taking a dig at the Modi government, Rahul said, ‘Mandi has a system, a complete shopping system, a PDS system. There are drawbacks in this system, I also believe, Congress also believes. This system needs to be strengthened. And there is a need to make mandia. Need to guarantee on MSP. There is a need to build infrastructure of farmers. Narendra Modi is not doing this. They are not strengthening the system. Ambani and Andani cannot make money if they give better PDS, guarantee on MSP. With the GST and demonetisation ruining small shopkeepers, they are killing the farmers with the agricultural law. Are cutting your throat. ‘

Rahul said, ‘Narendra Modi ji has been in government for six years and for six years this government has been attacking the poor, laborers and farmers one after another. They do not have a single policy to benefit the poor people, their policy is made for their 3-4 chosen friends.