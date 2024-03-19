Home page World

From: Karolin Schaefer

During several years of research off the Greek coast, numerous treasures were uncovered. These include shipwrecks that are thousands of years old.

Underwater expedition off Greece: Researchers find numerous shipwrecks

Since 2019, a research team from the National Hellenic Research Foundation, in collaboration with the Greek Ministry of Culture, has undertaken four expeditions in the sea off the island of Kasos. The multi-year investigation was completed at the end of October 2023. The researchers made sensational discoveries.

Divers examine ancient finds off the coast of Greece. © Greek Ministry of Culture

A total of ten shipwrecks and “significant individual finds” were discovered, some of which date back to 3000 BC. The ministry stated in a statement that the notice announced on March 13th. Other ships came from the Classical (460 BC) and Roman periods (200 to 300 AD), among others.

“The finds were recorded and documented using modern scientific methods,” it says. Samples were taken that provide new information about the history of Kassos and the cultural heritage of the Mediterranean. An interdisciplinary team of Greek and foreign researchers was involved.

On the seabed off Greece: What researchers have discovered

In addition to the wrecks of ancient ships, remains of goods from Spain, Italy and African and Asian countries were discovered. These finds, among others, were discovered by the research team on the seabed at a depth of 20 to 47 meters:

Spanish amphora from the period between 150 and 170 AD.

Drinking vessels

Roman Terra Sigillata bottle of North African origin

Stone anchors from the period between 800 and 500 BC. BC

Remains of a shipwreck, probably from the Second World War period

Finds on the seabed are astonishing: reef off Greek island measured for the first time

In addition, the reef of Kasos-Karpathos was mapped and measured for the first time. In the future, more underwater treasures may come to the surface, as the research is expected to be expanded to the marine area of ​​the island of Karpathos from June 2024.

The earliest traces of human settlement on Kasos date back to the early Bronze Age. Today around 1,000 people live on the rocky island.