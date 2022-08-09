In the Krasnodar Territory, four people died in a collision of three cars

In the Seversky district of the Krasnodar Territory, four people died in an accident. This was reported by the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Telegram-channel.

They said three cars collided on the highway. The Honda driver was moving towards Novorossiysk and drove into the oncoming lane, where he collided with Lada Largus. Subsequently, another Lada car crashed into Lada Largus.

As a result of the accident on the Russian highway, drivers of Honda and Lada, as well as two passengers of Lada Largus, were killed. Police officers are investigating other circumstances of the accident.

