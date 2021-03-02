This Tuesday, King, a well-known mobile game developer, announced the release date of one of its most anticipated titles. Is about Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!, which will be released on March 25 of this year.

What is this proposal about? It is an adventure for ios Y Android, which belongs to the genus endless runner. It is that type of game where the character runs on a level and only a few actions can be performed.

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! it’s a fun endless runner

Among them jumping, dodging, crouching and others. Nevertheless, King affirms that this title will contribute a lot to the genre to which it belongs.

Especially since social features have been added that add depth and progress to this playable experience. It is inspired by the best adventures of this intrepid and lively marsupial.

It is part of the celebration of the 25 years of this character, which will be celebrated in September.

They reveal a new Crash game and it will be Free to Play

This is how players will enjoy classic characters, bosses, enemies and scenarios in Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! Being on the way to mobile it will be possible to take this pleasant experience everywhere.

Now, what is the story of this game about? For what has been disclosed ‘the wretched Dr. Neo Cortex is back to take over the multiverse, with the help of his crazy mutant minions’. Luckily there are those who can stop it.

The game picks up on several key elements of the franchise

In this case they are Crash and his sister Coconut. This title comprises regions seen in previous games in the series. Among these are The Ruins of the Temple, The Forest of Turtles, Bear it and much more.

Currently, it is already possible to register to enjoy this new proposal for mobiles. That is both in ios What Android. It is in this way that players can immediately acquire their respective copy of it.

But this also includes a gift. This is a unique, fun and exotic look that players themselves will be able to remember. Not for nothing does it come from the past of the franchises of Crash.

For more details of Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! it does not hurt that they pay a visit to the website official, which is already online. Hopefully this title truly honors the more than two decades of life of this franchise.

Source: Press release



