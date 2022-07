23:05 It stinks of piss at the back of the library on Binnenrotte. And the closer we get to the electrical box where enforcer Sanjay (48) is on his way, the stronger the smell of piss gets. At the box it becomes clear why. “Hello sir,” Sanjay says to a middle-aged man who is lying on the floor exhausted, his head in a pool of urine. “Are you okay?”