They wanted to go to The Hague on the tractor, but they were banned, so four farmers from Friesland and Flevoland were forced and somewhat displaced to come today by car to the protest location of what was to become the largest farmers’ demonstration ever. “The Netherlands must know how distraught we are.”
Josselin Curtain
Latest update:
21:05
