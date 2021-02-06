Knowing the great success of truck simulators on PC, consoles have been oblivious to this simulation experience until very recently. Aerosoft wanted to take over from Truck Driver, which saw the light two years ago and proposes On the Road – Truck Simulator. A game that has a more realistic profile than SOEDESCO’s game. On the Road – Truck Simulator now has a release date on Xbox and it will be next February.
On this occasion, far from tackling a somewhat casual game like Truck Driver, Aerosoft has seen the opportunity to introduce one of those little truck simulation games on PC to consoles. On the Road – Truck Simulator confirms its arrival on Xbox and Playstation consoles, to offer a concept much closer to what SCS Software simulators are.
In the web pureplaystation we have been able to know that On the Road – Truck Simulator now has a release date on Xbox and Playstation, and it will be February 11. A game that you can learn better by following the Steam product page, and that presents one of those games of access to the most ambitious simulation. Drivers will encounter up to 6000km of motorways and over 600km of highway to explore real German cities.
There will not be, for now, too much variety in terms of vehicles, two models being confirmed. The MAN TGX from 2016 and the Scania R Series from 2013. Each of them will offer a variety of chassis, gearbox and engine configurations. With this, we will have to attend to the different transport contracts that will be offered in the 16 German cities that appear in the game.
There will be different types of trailers, different types of work and all this to manage your own transport company. The financial balance must be taken into account with a transport agency management system. A proposal that is not the titanic work of Euro Truck Simulator 2, for which we are still waiting for the Iberia DLC, but that seems much more attractive and realistic than Truck Driver.
Credits: Steam
A new approach to the concept of truck simulation on Xbox is coming. Next February 11 On the Road – Truck Simulator will come to Xbox One and Playstation 4.
