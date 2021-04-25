Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Manchester City became the most-crowned team in the English League Cup title, on par with Liverpool, with 8 titles, and for the fourth time in a row, after beating Tottenham 1-0 Sunday in the final match held at Wembley Stadium, with 8,000 spectators attending a special evening. For the return of the masses after the Coronavirus pandemic.

Laporte scored City’s only goal with a header in the 82nd minute. The team confidently went to the hat-trick as it approached the “Premier League” title and its presence in the Champions League semi-finals.

Manchester City was equal to the number of English League Cup titles after beating Tottenham in the final match, to raise its tally to 8 titles in the “record” competition on a par with Liverpool. Divorced since 2016.

Al-Samawi has turned into a permanent element of competition and title-winning during the era of Abu Dhabi, and the team won 15 titles, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, compared to winning 12 titles throughout its history before that.

And 9 titles achieved by “Blue Moon” with the Spanish coach Pep Guardiola, who transferred the team’s style to possession and football pleasure, and made it a difficult number in England and Europe.

Manchester City is close to regaining the Premier League title, “Premier League”, to be the third time in the last four seasons in which he reaps the “shield” to regain it again from Liverpool, as he seeks to complete his career in the Champions League and achieve the continental dream, where he faces Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg The semi-final is next Wednesday.