Moderna announced that it has begun giving doses of its vaccine against the emerging corona virus to pediatric patients, between the ages of 6 months and 12 years.

The step is an important development in the way to combat the pandemic, and it is an advanced stage of a study conducted by the American company on its vaccine against “Covid 19”.

The study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of two doses of the “mRNA-1273” vaccine with an interval of 28 days, and it plans to enroll about 6,750 children in the United States and Canada.

The vaccine is already licensed for emergency use in Americans 18 years of age or older.

In a separate study that began last December, the company is also testing the use of the same vaccine in adolescents between the ages of 12 and 18. According to Sky News.

The latest study is being conducted in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority in the United States.