In a four-month journey, which has linked Tarifa and Cape Trafalgar, Cape Creus, Punta de Estaca de Bares and the mythical Finis Terrae (Fisterra/Finisterre), Alicia Aradilla has captured places, landscapes, customs, gastronomy… but it has also evoked experiences and memories that remind us of those wonderful family vacations of which we all have indelible experiences or those moments full of anecdotes from the 80s.

Reliability and endless trips aboard this icon on wheels from the 80s are an important part of the 205 philosophy, as demonstrated by its well-known advertising slogan “With you at the end of the world”, which is still very much alive in memory.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of this authentic symbol of our roads, the famous travel illustrator Alicia Aradilla, recently included in the list of the 100 most influential Spanish content creators according to Forbes magazine, has imbibed this spirit and has not hesitated. to get on board both a PEUGEOT 205 and the vehicle that currently best reflects its values, the New PEUGEOT E-208, to reach, if not the end of the world, then the most extreme places that delimit Peninsular Spain. A journey full of encounters and discoveries that has given rise to a large number of unique sketches, illustrations and watercolors.

The result of this mix between art and adventure has been “Arte en Ruta”, a unique and spectacular travel notebook, of which a limited edition of 750 copies has been printed with more than 40 watercolors handmade by Alicia Aradilla, information and personal recommendations about the places visited, “making of” photos, information about the vast history of the PEUGEOT 205 and the dazzling electric present of the PEUGEOT E-208.

Some of Alicia Aradilla's paintings



FP





Furthermore, the creation of this travelogue has also involved the creation of an ephemeral exhibition that will be active from December 19 to 30 at the Peugeot Flagship located in the Madrid district of Retiro (Doctor Esquerdo, 62). This exhibition will be open to the public and will be completely free, where you will not only be able to take a tour of the stages that have made up Alicia Aradilla's travel notebook, but also soak up the spirit that has moved this entire project, which is none other than celebrate the 40th birthday of one of the icons of a generation.

In addition to marking the history of PEUGEOT for its commercial success, its innovative philosophy and its performance, the PEUGEOT 205 occupies a very special place in the hearts of thousands of motorists in Spain. Its longevity in the market, its affordable price, its wide variety of versions, its sporting vocation – with the legendary GTi as its pinnacle – and its practical nature made it the first car or the dream car of many Generation X drivers. and Baby Boomers, as well as a compact and affordable vehicle for many families.

In order to obtain a copy, Peugeot Spain will send several notebooks to each official dealer located throughout the Spanish territory, and will shortly communicate the “requirements” to follow through its Social Networks to obtain it.